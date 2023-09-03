Ballarat police are warning they will patrol the banks of the Yarrowee River, after complaints about dirtbikes on walking paths.
"We're aware of the issue and the area is included in our ongoing patrols," Senior Sergeant Liam Gardner said.
Neighbours in the Redan and Sebastopol areas have complained about the noise and damage from dirtbikes over the past month.
Senior Sergeant Gardner encouraged the public to call triple zero if there was a danger to themselves or others and to give as much detail as possible.
"Otherwise information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
The Ballarat Highway Patrol officer said gophers, electric wheelchairs and other motorised mobility aids for the disabled were allowed on walking tracks.
But motorbikes were a different story.
"Motorcycles cannot be ridden on footpaths or bicycle paths," he said.
"Bicycles with modified engines are more often than not 'motorcycles' by definition.
"A motorised bicycle is not actually classed as a bicycle if the motor is not an auxiliary source of power.
"A person must still be able to propel the bicycle via pedals without the motor operating.
"The motor's power output must not exceed 200 watts - whether or not the motor is operating - unless it is an EPAC (Electrically Power-Assisted Cycle).
"They require the rider to pedal to access the power - and they are considered to be motorcycles."
Senior Sergeant Gardner said EPACs were essentially pedal bicycles with an electric motor (maximum continued rates power of 250 watts).
"The power-assistance progressively reduces as the speed increases and cuts off once a top speed of 25 kilometres per hour is reached," he said.
"The rider will be required to hold a motorcycle licence and have the vehicle registered - that is, it must meet the standards for registration - before it can be used on the road network."
Motorcycle riders must wear an approved motorcycle helmet.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.