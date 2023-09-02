A heritage specialist has been engaged by V/Line for a series of works at the Ballarat Train Station, which will see buses replace trains for a week in September.
The works include heritage restoration at Ballarat Station that will strengthen the signalling gantry at the eastern end of the station.
Gantries at both ends of the station will be cleaned and corrosion protection applied as part of the works.
A steel lattice mast will be reinstated on both gantries and the gantries will be painted with heritage approved paint.
Additionally, new box culverts will be installed, allowing water to safely flow under a railway line without interrupting train services.
The new box culverts will be installed at Trawalla, Burrumbeet and Dunnstown.
As a result of the works, coaches will replace trains between Bacchus Marsh and Ballarat from September 16 to September 28 due to heritage restoration works at the Ballarat train station.
Trains will run between Southern Cross Station and Bacchus Marsh Station.
Coaches will depart Ballarat, Wendouree, Ararat and Maryborough stations up to 30 minutes earlier than usual train times.
Commuters are urged to allow an extra 40 minutes for their journey.
Coaches will also replace evening trains on the Ballarat lines for the entire journey from September 17 to 20.
