Driving down Main Road one day, Josh Dunbar saw a box of books on the side of the road. This was the start of what has become a life-changing passion project for himself and good friend Garrison McErvale.
That one box saved, grew to two, then five, then 20 and quickly filled about six sheds' worth and any extra space they can hustle from friends and family.
Their mission is Book Bounce, where they serve as middle men to save books from landfill and help find them new readers as part of a sustainable, circular economy while also helping promote literacy - all as a passionate side hustle.
The duo have been called into urgent situations, such as clearing beloved libraries in deceased estates. They rely on their own man-power and mini vans.
Their model, now fused into a book store, is unique. They change up the entire stock on offer before opening the doors to their Bakery Hill base each week in a bid to disrupt an old-school mentality of only buying what you went looking for.
Everything, excepting the most valuable tomes, is on sale for $2. A large selection of children's books are free.
Mr Dunbar and Mr McErvale said Book Bounce was not about making profits. They just want to make a difference.
"It feels like a bit of a win-win. We're moving books on the cheap and getting more people into reading," Mr McErvale said. "It feels good. We've kept books out of bins and people are taking them home and getting joy out of it."
The duo launched their books sales at the Clunes market to what they said were a few raised eyebrows about 15 months ago. They have since become one of the town market's most in-demand stall holders.
Book Bounce will continue to host a market event at Eureka Hall, in Stawell Street South, where in July they moved 1700 books in one weekend alone, including an 1100-book Saturday.
This market has helped boost hospitality nearby, such as cafe Lilly's at Eureka Centre, and drew in interested book lovers from Melbourne, who have been delighted to find the Book Bounce store since its opening in late August.
The store itself does not class books by genre in what Mr Dunbar and Mr McErvale have hoped will encourage people to read a little wider.
One customer told The Courier they had been returning weekly on the hunt for a specific book and, while not finding it, leaving with about 10 other books to explore.
Specially wrapped Don't Judge a Book novels, and junior versions labelled by age and suggested gender, offer no precis on what readers might expect from inside. They said these have been proving handy gifts and potential stocking fillers.
In the past 15 months, Book Bounce has saved an estimated 20,000 books from landfill. They have been contacted from people in Sydney, Queensland and Western Australia to save books and recognise there is a need to expand Book Bounce once they fine-tune the model.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Dunbar, who has not long become a first-time dad, is a graphic designer by trade. On top of his day job, Mr Dunbar has been creating his own manga-style graphic novel that he hoped to launch.
Growing up in a family of antique dealers, Mr Dunbar has always loved treasure hunting.
Mr McErvale said they were like "two sides of the same coin". He was a qualified engineer with the more analytical outlook who started to delve into reading for pleasure about five years ago when a friend suggested he try a self-development and business book.
From there, Mr McErvale has loved to try any good read he can learn from, including history or mindfulness.
Mr McErvale found engineering isolating as a career and swapped back to the hospitality industry, which he had enjoyed as a university student.
"I love talking to people from all walks of life," Mr McErvale said. "I like to greet people when they walk in the book store and you meet different people all the time."
The duo has also enjoyed learning from customers about different book recommendations or histories of novels and those that evoke cherished memories.
"We want to be teaching people that a book with a small rip or tear doesn't need to be thrown away," Mr Dunbar said. "Because they're so affordable and available, people are reading books they'd never thought to try - new authors and new genres.
"...We think it's a cool thing if you go into a normal book shop, you might instead find the same book for $2 in ours. It takes a whole cost barrier out of it. We're in this to find books a home."
Book Bounce is open every Saturday, except when hosting a monthly market at Eureka Hall.
