BFNL 2023: Bloods building back to best | Finals Week 1 Preview

The minor premiers will be bolstered by the inclusion of four crucial players as Melton goes head-to-head with Darley in Saturday's qualifying final.



Lachlan Watkins, Lachlan Walker, Blake Souter and Brody Sullivan will all feature in the Maddingley Park match-up, having missed last week's Lake Wendouree clash.



Aaron Tymms' Bloods are building back to their best.

Walker was a late inclusion, needing to pass a fitness test on Thursday night, as he battled a knee complaint.



The Bloods will be hoping for a reversal of their in-season form against the Devils, with Darley boasted a 2-0 win-loss record against Melton this season.



The Devils are the only side to defeat the reigning premiers this season and will head into Saturday's clash as favourites despite finishing second on the ladder.



QUALIFYING FINAL: Melton v Darley, Maddingley Park - Saturday, 2.15pm

MELTON: B: C.Farrugia, L.Phillips, R.Walker HB: J.Cotter, L.Heaney, B.Souter C: J.Walker, B.Sullivan, A.monitto HF: L.Carter, J.Kight, R.Carter F: B.Payne, L.Watkins, B.Kight R: B.Archard, J.O'Brien, K.Borg Int: O.Greenshields, Z.Russell, L.Walker, T.Button, J.Cooper, M.Scoble, R.Davis

DARLEY: B: J.Zeestraten, D.Leonard, B.Young HB: D.Cadman, Z.Le Huray, A.Azzopardi C: J.Cadman, R.Matricardi, M.Denham HF: A.Azzopardi, B.Myers, M.Ward F: L.Spiteri, M.Brett, L.Baker R: S.Page, B.Bewley, W.Johnson Int: D.Bishop, B.Colley, J.Fawcett, H.Inglis Emg: B.Sullivan, C.Murley, M.Gardiner

SEBASTOPOL v EAST POINT

James Keeble is good to go for Saturday's elimination final.

East Point snuck into Ballarat Football Netball League finals at the eleventh hour and has a prime opportunity to cause an upset against an undermanned Sebastopol on Saturday.

The Roos will take plenty of belief from their last meeting with the Burra, a nine-point loss in round 16.

Jackson Merrett's side fought back from a 19-point halftime deficit to steal the lead in the dying minutes, before Sebastopol settled and sealed the game with two quick goals.

The Burra welcomed back a handful of key players for that round 16 contest with East Point falling just shy of an upset win against a near-full strength side.

This time, the Roos go head-to-head with a Sebastopol side missing its expected 2023 best-and-fairest winner and playing co-coach Luke Kiel.

Kiel broke his leg in the Burra's final round defeat to Redan and will be forced to coach his club from the sidelines on Saturday.

While Kiel misses for Sebastopol, East Point captain Matt Johnston returns after a one-week break.

The star midfielder was troubled by a shoulder complaint last week and missed his side's season-saving win against North Ballarat.



ELIMINATION FINAL: Sebastopol v East Point, Eastern Oval - Saturday, 2.15pm

SEBASTOPOL: B: D.Widgery, B.Medwell HB: J.Bambury, H.Papst, J.Crone C: L.Latch, N.Sanders, T.Lockyer HF: A.Forbes, J.Dahlhaus, J.Fletcher F: J.Wilkinson, R.O'Keefe, E.Lawler R: L.Cassidy, A.Kirby, C.Dummett Int: T.Hutt, B.Veale, G.Snowden, J.Hill, J.Keeble

EAST POINT: B: J.Fraser, S.Cue, G.Slater HB: L.Howard, M.Filmer, C.Lovig C: J.Taylor, I.Hucker, J.Merrett HF: B.McDougall, J.Jeffrey, J.Johnston F: B.Whittaker, M.Walsh, L.Canny R: M.Johnston, J.Van Meel, J.Dodd Int: S.Robinson, M.Wilson, H.Ganley, T.Conlan Emg: S.Tung, D.Murphy, C.Carson

NORTH BALLARAT v REDAN

The Roosters' best football was mesmerising this season.

North Ballarat and Redan both head into Sunday's elimination final at full strength with two key names back for the Roosters.

Simon McCartin and Ryan Hobbs have both been named for the Eastern Oval clash.

Brendan McCartney's side enjoyed wins against the Lions in both match-ups this season, but there is a lot for Redan to take out of the defeats.

2023 Tony Lockett Medallist Izaac Grant will be one to watch with four goals across two matches against North Ballarat this year.

VFL-listed Cooper Craig-Peters has been named on Footscray's bench and will not line up at Eastern Oval on Sunday.

ELIMINATION FINAL: North Ballarat v Redan, Eastern Oval - Sunday, 2.15pm

NORTH BALLARAT: B: S.Scally, R.Hobbs, C.Jenkins HB: I.Lovison, J.Sparkman, R.Polkinghorne C: T.Bromley-Lynch, S.McCartin, I.Carey HF: J.Quick, S.Crameri, E.Lamb F: H.Loader, J.Riding, S.Glover R: B.Leonard, R.Polkinghorne, C.McCallum Int: R.Palmer, N.Troon, N.Nash, O.Huf, F.Loader, W.Quinlan, D.McGuigan

REDAN: B: F.Atchison, J.Giampaolo, J.Werts HB: J.Short, D.Mathews, L.Hoy C: R.Collins, P.Fitzgibbon, L.George HF: M.Boyer, L.Farnsworth, D.Murphy F: W.Madden, G.Bell, L.McLean R: D.Phillips, N.Dunstan, I.Grant Int: R.Gunsser, L.Barnes, N.Kelson, D.Bond Emg: J.Richards, S.Broadbent, D.Hart, K.Linton