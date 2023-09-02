A huge weekend in sport is upon us once again, and The Courier's photographers Kate Healy, Lachlan Bence and Adam Trafford are out and about capturing all of the action.
The first week of the Ballarat Football Netball League finals kicked off on Saturday and the Central Highlands Football League and Central Highlands Netball League finals also continue.
This weekend's schedule includes:
SATURDAY, September 2:
*BFNL - Elimination final - Sebastopol v East Point at Eastern Oval
*BFNL Netball - Elimination final - Sunbury v Lake Wendouree at Eastern Oval
*CHFL - Semi-final - Bungaree v Carngham-Linton at Buninyong Recreation Reserve
*CHNL - Semi-final - Daylesford v Beaufort at Buninyong Recreation Reserve
SUNDAY, September 3:
*BFNL - Elimination final - North Ballarat v Redan at Eastern Oval
*BFNL Netball - Elimination final - Sebastopol v Redan at Eastern Oval
*CHFL - Semi-final - Hepburn v Skipton at Learmonth Recreation Reserve
Be sure to return to thecourier.com.au to see more photos.
Don't forget you can check our Footy HQ page here for the latest football and netball news.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.