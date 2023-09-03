Nurse Belinda Howlett knew from the moment she had a taste of working in Ballarat's special care nursery this was where she wanted to be.
The graduate rotation offered Ms Howlett an insight into a space not many families would be familiar with unless they had experience with their own little loved one.
While Ms Howlett worked hard to earn a spot on the roster in Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital's nursery with the region's tiniest patients, she has become acutely aware of the need to up-skill to continue ensuring the best care.
Ms Howlett is one of three Ballarat special care nurses to be awarded the highly esteemed Albert Coates Memorial Trust Scholarship for further education.
The Trust, established in 1998, commemorates the life and achievements of Sir Albert Coates, an Australian surgeon and soldier who was born and grew up in Ballarat before serving in Gallipoli in WWI, then Malaya in WWII.
While the Trust offers scholarships across medical institutions and universities active in Ballarat, these scholarships were boosted by the Leckie family to specifically develop nursing at the wishes and in the memory of their brother Ken.
Ms Howlett said most scholarships tended to focus on more "higher-level, well-known specialties" and this was an important opportunity for nurses, particularly when there were also cost barriers to opportunities for further education.
She said the extra education would help to build and strengthen knowledge among the Ballarat team to best support specialists and families in what was typically a highly anxious time.
Ms Howlett and fellow nurse Casey Moore have been studying a graduate diploma through Federation University while the nursery's assistant nursing unit manager has started a masters in neonatal care.
IN OTHER NEWS
The Base has a level four, 12-bed unit that can adapt based on special care needs for the region's needs. The nursery can cater to babies from 32 weeks which in most circumstances prevents the needs for babies to be transferred to a Melbourne hospital.
"There are such beautiful moments with these little people and it's special to work with families to get them home and to see them go home happy and healthy," Ms Howlett said.
"There is a lot of sickness and negatives associated with healthcare. Even though a lot of these babies are unwell, we're still celebrating new babies coming into a family and for some families, the transition into parenthood.
"...This is my passion. I was really fortunate to have that initial experience without knowing much about neonatal care at the time."
The nurses' intention has been to stay in Ballarat and continue to improve care in Grampians Health, especially without the need to have to move away to further their education in such specialised care.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.