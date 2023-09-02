The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

New ACU literacy research centre focus on teaching teachers

MS
By Michelle Smith
September 2 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat educators, and the teachers of the future, are at the forefront of cutting-edge new research about the best ways to teach literacy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.