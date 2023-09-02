Winners and losers: Saturday September 2

SATURDAY
QUALIFYING FINAL at Maddingley Park
SENIORS: Melton v Darley 2.15pm
RESERVES: Sebastopol v Sunbury 11.55am
UNDER-19: Sebastopol 10.7 (67) d East Point 5.7 (37)
ELIMINATION FINAL at Eastern Oval
SENIORS: Sebastopol v East Point 2.15pm
RESERVES: East Point v Redan 11.55am
UNDER-19: Sunbury 7.7 (49) d Darley 4.6 (30)
SUNDAY
ELIMINATION FINAL at Eastern Oval
SENIORS: North Ballarat v Redan 2.15pm
RESERVES: Darley v Melton 11.55am
UNDER-19: Redan v Melton 9.55am
SATURDAY
QUALIFYING FINAL at Maddingley Park
A GRADE: Darley v North Ballarat 2.30pm
B GRADE: Darley v Redan 1.15pm
C GRADE: Lake Wendouree 35 d Sunbury 28
D GRADE: Ballarat 30 d North Ballarat 28
E GRADE: Lake Wendouree 42 d Melton South 28
19/UNDER: Darley 38 d Sebastopol 32
ELIMINATION FINAL at Eastern Oval
A GRADE: Sunbury v Lake Wendouree 2.30pm
B GRADE: North Ballarat v Sebastopol 1.15pm
C GRADE: Darley 37 d East Point 19
D GRADE: Redan 25 d Lake Wendouree 23
E GRADE: East Point 38 d Sebastopol 17
19/UNDER: Ballarat 43 d East Point 22
SUNDAY
ELIMINATION FINAL at Eastern Oval
A GRADE: Sebastopol v Redan 2.30pm
B GRADE: Melton South v Lake Wendouree 1.15pm
C GRADE: Redan v Sebastopol noon
D GRADE: Melton South v Sunbury 11am
E GRADE: North Ballarat v Melton 10am
19/UNDER: North Ballarat v Redan 9am
SEMI-FINAL
SATURDAY at Buninyong
SENIORS: Bungaree v Carngham-Linton 2.35pm
RESERVES: Dunnstown v Newlyn 12.35pm
UNDER-18: Skipton 12.12 (84) d Gordon 3.3 (21)
UNDER-15: Beaufort 5.7 (37) d Learmonth 3,3 (21)
SUNDAY at Learmonth
SENIORS: Hepburn v Skipton 2.35pm
RESERVES: Springbank v Clunes 12.35pm
UNDER-18: Learmonth v Rokewood-Corindhap 10.45am
UNDER-15: Beaufort v Learmonth 9.15am
SEMI-FINAL
SATURDAY at Buninyong
A GRADE: Daylesford v Beaufort 3pm
B GRADE: Newlyn v Bungaree 1.45pm
C GRADE: Ballan v Bungaree 12.30pm
D GRADE: Newlyn 27 d Ballan 10
17/UNDER: Springbank 28 d Bungaree 23
15/UNDER: Hepburn 21 d Ballan 20
13/UNDER: Daylesford 32 d Buninyong 11
SUNDAY at Learmonth
A GRADE: Rokewood-Corindhap v Buninyong 3pm
B GRADE: Springbank v Buninyong 1.45pm
C GRADE: Gordon v Newlyn 12.30pm
D GRADE: Learmonth v Bungaree 11.30am
17/UNDER: Learmonth v Newlyn 10.35am
15/UNDER: Newlyn v Learmonth 9.40am
13/UNDER: Learmonth v Dunnstown 8.45am
SEMI-FINAL
SATURDAY at Princes Park
SENIORS: Natte Bealiba v Navarre 2.35pm
RESERVES: Maldon v Natte Bealiba 12.50pm
UNDER-17.5: Navarre v Lexton 11.30am
UNDER-14.5: Natte Bealiba 6.8 (44) d Navarre 0.3 (3)
UNDER-11.5: Newstead 5.6 (36) d Trentham 2.0 (12)
SUNDAY at Princes Park
SENIORS: Trentham v Maldon 2.35pm
RESERVES: Carisbrook v Harcourt 12.50pm
UNDER-17.5: Avoca v Natte Bealiba 11.30am
UNDER-14.5: Maldon v Trentham 10.10am
UNDER-11.5: Carisbrook v Avoca 9am
SEMI-FINAL
SATURDAY at Princes Park
A GRADE: Lexton v Trentham 2.35pm
B GRADE: Carisbrook v Harcourt 1.30pm
C GRADE: Newstead v Maryborough Rovers 12.25pm
17/UNDER: Harcourt 28 d Avoca 13
15/UNDER: Natte Bealiba 35 d Lexton 32
13/UNDER: Talbot 23 d Carisbrook 22
11/UNDER: Natte Bealiba 21 d Avoca 11
SUNDAY at Princes Park
A GRADE: Natte Bealiba v Maryborough Rovers 2.35pm
B GRADE: Natte Bealiba v Maldon 1.30pm
C GRADE: Lexton v Royal Park 12.25pm
17/UNDER: Carisbrook v Natte Bealiba 11.30am
15/UNDER: Carisbrook v Newstead 10.35am
13/UNDER: Avoca v Royal Park 9.45am
11/UNDER: Newstead v Navarre 9am
PRELIMINARY FINAL
SATURDAY at Alexandra Oval
SENIORS: Wickliffe-Lake Bolac v Woorndoo-Mortlake 2.15pm
RESERVES: Ararat Eagles v Woorndoo-Mortlake noon
UNDER-16.5: Glenthompson-Dunkeld 9.9 (63) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 4.4 (28)
NETBALL
PRELIMINARY FINAL
SATURDAY at Alexandra Oval
A GRADE: Tatyoon v Mortlake 3pm
B GRADE: Glenthompson-Dunkeld v Tatyoon 2pm
C GRADE: Penshurst v Woorndoo Mortlake 1pm
18/UNDER: Caramut v Penshurst noon
15/UNDER: Woorndoo-Mortlake v Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 11am
13/UNDER: Penshurst 34 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 33
SUNDAY
PRELIMINARY FIINAL at Marty Busch Reserve
SENIORS: Lake Wendouree v Redan 12.45pm
UNDER-19: North Ballarat v Redan 11.15am
UNDER-16: Ballarat Swans v North Ballarat 9.45am
UNDER-14: Storm v Darley 8.30am
SUNDAY
SEMI FINAL at CE Brown Reserve
UNDER-17 SENIORS: Redan v Darley 3.15pm
UNDER-17 RESERVES: Lake Wendouree v Ballarat 1.35pm
UNDER-15 SENIORS: Mt Clear v East Point 12.15pm
UNDER-15 RESERVES: North Ballarat v Redan 11am
UNDER-13 SENIORS: Redan v Lake Wendouree 9.55am
UNDER-13 RESERVES: Redan v East Point 8.55am
UNDER-11 SENIORS: Storm v Mt Clear 8am
SEMI-FINAL at Northern Oval
UNDER-17 SENIORS: East Point v Lake Wendouree 3.15pm
UNDER-17 RESERVES: East Point v Darley 1.35pm
UNDER-15 SENIORS: North Ballarat v Bacchus Marsh 12.15pm
UNDER-15 RESERVES: Sebastopol v Lake Wendouree 11am
UNDER-13 SENIORS: Bacchus Marsh v Darley 9.55am
UNDER-13 RESERVES: Mt Clear v Darley 8.55am
UNDER-11 SENIORS Lake Wendouree v Ballarat 8am
SEMI-FINALS at CE Brown Reserve
17/UNDER SENIORS: East Point v North Ballarat, Redan v Darley 3pm
17/UNDER RESERVES: Sebastopol v Redan, Darley v Ballarat 2pm
15/UNDER SENIORS: Ballarat v Darley, North Ballarat v Redan 1pm
15/UNDER RESERVES: Ballarat v Redan, Storm v North Ballarat noon
13/UNDER SENIORS: North Ballarat v Redan, Lake Wendouree v Mt Clear 11am
13/UNDER RESERVES: North Ballarat v Mt Clear, Bacchus Marsh v Lake Wendouree 10am
11/UNDER SENIORS: Ballarat v East Point, Redan v Sebastopol 9am
