Winners and losers: Saturday September 2/Sunday, September 23

SATURDAY
QUALIFYING FINAL at Maddingley Park
SENIORS: Darley 13.10 (88) d Melton 12.2 (74)
RESERVES: Sunbury 8.11 (59) def Sebastopol 8.7 (55)
UNDER-19: Sebastopol 10.7 (67) d East Point 5.7 (37)
ELIMINATION FINAL at Eastern Oval
SENIORS: East Point 13.11 (89) d Sebastopol 9.17 (71)
RESERVES: East Point 11.9 (75) d Redan 3.8 (26)
UNDER-19: Sunbury 7.7 (49) d Darley 4.6 (30)
SUNDAY
ELIMINATION FINAL at Eastern Oval
SENIORS: North Ballarat v Redan 2.15pm
RESERVES: Darley 10.13 (73) d Melton 7.10 (52)
UNDER-19: Melton 7.14 (56) d Redan 5.10 (40)
SATURDAY
QUALIFYING FINAL at Maddingley Park
A GRADE: North Ballarat 47 d Darley 45
B GRADE: Darley 42 d Redan 32
C GRADE: Lake Wendouree 35 d Sunbury 28
D GRADE: Ballarat 30 d North Ballarat 28
E GRADE: Lake Wendouree 42 d Melton South 28
19/UNDER: Darley 38 d Sebastopol 32
ELIMINATION FINAL at Eastern Oval
A GRADE: Lake Wendouree 54 v Sunbury 52
B GRADE: North Ballarat 47 d Sebastopol 31
C GRADE: Darley 37 d East Point 19
D GRADE: Redan 25 d Lake Wendouree 23
E GRADE: East Point 38 d Sebastopol 17
19/UNDER: Ballarat 43 d East Point 22
SUNDAY
ELIMINATION FINAL at Eastern Oval
A GRADE: Redan 46 def Sebastopol 38
B GRADE: Lake Wendouree 43 d Melton South 32
C GRADE: Sebastopol 31 d Redan 16
D GRADE: Sunbury 33 d Melton South 27
E GRADE: Melton 31 d North Ballarat 21
19/UNDER: North Ballarat 53 d Redan 28
SEMI-FINAL
SATURDAY at Buninyong
SENIORS: Bungaree 12.7 (79) d Carngham-Linton 8.18 (86)
RESERVES: Newlyn 12.7 (79) d Dunnstown 8.9 (57)
UNDER-18: Skipton 12.12 (84) d Gordon 3.3 (21)
UNDER-15: Beaufort 5.7 (37) d Learmonth 3.3 (21)
SUNDAY at Learmonth
SENIORS: Hepburn v Skipton 2.35pm
RESERVES: Springbank 7.5 (47) d Clunes 5.2 (32)
UNDER-18: Rokewood-Corindhap 9.6 (60) d Learmonth 3.7 (25)
UNDER-15: Rokewood-Corindhap 5.3 (33) d Gordon 2.9 (21)
SEMI-FINAL
SATURDAY at Buninyong
A GRADE: Daylesford 57 d Beaufort 48
B GRADE: Bungaree 39 d Newlyn 31
C GRADE: Bungaree 27 d Ballan 23
D GRADE: Newlyn 27 d Ballan 10
17/UNDER: Springbank 28 d Bungaree 23
15/UNDER: Hepburn 21 d Ballan 20
13/UNDER: Daylesford 32 d Buninyong 11
SUNDAY at Learmonth
A GRADE: Rokewood-Corindhap 55 d Buninyong 45
B GRADE: Springbank 41 d Buninyong 39
C GRADE: Gordon 38 d Newlyn 20
D GRADE: Bungaree 25 d Learmonth 15
17/UNDER: Learmonth 36 d Newlyn 19
15/UNDER: Newlyn 40 d Learmonth 39
13/UNDER: Learmonth 25 def Dunnstown 9
SEMI-FINAL
SATURDAY at Princes Park
SENIORS: Natte Bealiba 10.10 (70) d Navarre 6.10 (46)
RESERVES: Natte Bealiba 8.15 (63) d 7.13 (55)
UNDER-17.5: Navarre 13.11 (89) d Lexton 0.1 (1)
UNDER-14.5: Natte Bealiba 6.8 (44) d Navarre 0.3 (3)
UNDER-11.5: Newstead 5.6 (36) d Trentham 2.0 (12)
SUNDAY at Princes Park
SENIORS: Trentham v Maldon 2.35pm
RESERVES: Carisbrook 10.13 (73) d Harcourt 6.5 (41)
UNDER-17.5: Avoca 5.15 (45) d Natte Bealiba 3.2 (20)
UNDER-14.5: Maldon 11.13 (79) d Trentham 0.0 (0)
UNDER-11.5: Carisbrook 7.7 (49) d Avoca 1.1 (7)
SEMI-FINAL
SATURDAY at Princes Park
A GRADE: Lexton 53 Trentham 33
B GRADE: Carisbrook 44 d Harcourt 27
C GRADE: Newstead 30 d Maryborough Rovers 28
17/UNDER: Harcourt 28 d Avoca 13
15/UNDER: Natte Bealiba 35 d Lexton 32
13/UNDER: Talbot 23 d Carisbrook 22
11/UNDER: Natte Bealiba 21 d Avoca 11
SUNDAY at Princes Park
A GRADE: Natte Bealiba v Maryborough Rovers 2.35pm
B GRADE: Natte Bealiba 35 d Maldon 30
C GRADE: Lexton 32 d Royal Park 23
17/UNDER: Carisbrook 28 d Natte Bealiba 24
15/UNDER: Carisbrook 36 d Newstead 31
13/UNDER: Avoca 20 d Royal Park 19
11/UNDER: Newstead 13 d Navarre 8
PRELIMINARY FINAL
SATURDAY at Alexandra Oval
SENIORS: Woorndoo-Mortlake 13.9 (87) d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 7.10 (52)
RESERVES: Ararat Eagles 10.3 (63) d Woorndoo-Mortlake 5.9 (39)
UNDER-16.5: Glenthompson-Dunkeld 9.9 (63) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 4.4 (28)
NETBALL
PRELIMINARY FINAL
SATURDAY at Alexandra Oval
A GRADE: Tatyoon 44 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 24
B GRADE: Tatyoon 45 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 38
C GRADE: Penshurst 30 d Woorndoo Mortlake 23
18/UNDER: Penshurst 35 d Caramut 32
15/UNDER: Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 22 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 15
13/UNDER: Penshurst 34 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 33
SUNDAY
PRELIMINARY FIINAL at Marty Busch Reserve
SENIORS: Redan 12.7 (79) def Lake Wendouree 3.4 (22)
UNDER-19: Redan 4.9 (33) d North Ballarat 1.0 (6)
UNDER-16: North Ballarat 5.12 (42) d Ballarat 0.0. (0)
UNDER-14: Darley 3.3 (21) d Storm 2.3 (15)
SUNDAY
SEMI FINAL at CE Brown Reserve
UNDER-17 SENIORS: Redan v Darley 3.15pm
UNDER-17 RESERVES: Lake Wendouree 20.8 (128) d Ballarat 3.6 (24)
UNDER-15 SENIORS: Mt Clear 7.4 (46) d East Point 4.7 (31)
UNDER-15 RESERVES: North Ballarat 9.6 (60) d Redan 4.3 (27)
UNDER-13 SENIORS: Redan v Lake Wendouree 9.55am
UNDER-13 RESERVES: Redan 8.10 (58) d East Point 4.1 (25)
UNDER-11 SENIORS: Mt Clear 6.7 (43) d Storm 5.5 (35)
SEMI-FINAL at Northern Oval
UNDER-17 SENIORS: East Point v Lake Wendouree 3.15pm
UNDER-17 RESERVES: Darley 6.8 (44) d East Point 4.5 (29)
UNDER-15 SENIORS: North Ballarat 12.10 (82) d Bacchus Marsh 3.2 (20)
UNDER-15 RESERVES: Sebastopol 6.5 (41) d Lake Wendouree 4.7 (31)
UNDER-13 SENIORS: Darley 3.6 (24) d Bacchus Marsh 1.3 (9)
UNDER-13 RESERVES: Mt Clear 6.10 (46) d Darley 2.1 (13)
UNDER-11 SENIORS Lake Wendouree 5.6 (36) d Ballarat 1.1 (7)
SEMI-FINALS at CE Brown Reserve
17/UNDER SENIORS: North Ballarat 30 d East Point 27, Redan 48 d Darley 37
17/UNDER RESERVES: Sebastopol 39 d Redan 22, Darley 37 d Ballarat 17
15/UNDER SENIORS: Ballarat 29 d Darley 17, North Ballarat 34 d Redan 28
15/UNDER RESERVES: Redan 24 d Ballarat 18, Storm 22 d North Ballarat 8
13/UNDER SENIORS: Redan 28 d North Ballarat 25, Lake Wendouree 32 d Mt Clear 23
13/UNDER RESERVES: North Ballarat 26 d Mt Clear, 10, Bacchus Marsh 17 d Lake Wendouree 14
11/UNDER SENIORS: East Point 26 d Ballarat 21, Redan 24 d Sebastopol 8
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.