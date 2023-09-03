The plants might be mere seedlings, but more than 280 native trees, grasses and understorey vegetation that local scouts have planted at the Yarrowee River will make a big difference to its future.
More than 40 scouts from Ballarat, Sebastopol and Mount Clear have planted a mini-forest of vegetation to improve the health of the Yarrowee River and its surrounds.
In a project run through Leigh Catchment Group and Ballarat City Council, the scouts' planting project joins several other recent plantings along the waterway involving local schools and community groups.
"It's part of a project to engage the local community and try to get some vigor in the Sebastopol-Yarrowee area," said Leigh Catchment Group's Anthony Handley.
"All the plantings done will interconnect and help ... improve the quality of the creek, the water quality and the surrounds."
Mr Handley said even while setting up for the tree planting on September 2 he could see the results of plantings done in previous years with birds flitting in and out of the branches and undergrowth.
"The whole idea is to engage the community and get the kids involved hands-on and create an awareness of nature," he said.
Over the coming months the Leigh Catchment Group will also host community activities including a 'brunch with the birds' event in conjunction with Ballarat Bird Life, a frog survey, and a seed collection and biodiversity project.
