The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Ballarat Fishing Festival seeing more anglers at Lake Wendouree

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated September 3 2023 - 10:20am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fishing in Lake Wendouree is as popular as ever according to local experts and after a successful Ballarat Fishing Festival the number of anglers is likely to increase even more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.