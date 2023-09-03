Fishing in Lake Wendouree is as popular as ever according to local experts and after a successful Ballarat Fishing Festival the number of anglers is likely to increase even more.
An estimated 1000 to 2000 people took part in the second Ballarat Fishing Festival on Saturday, September 2 to celebrate the opening of the trout season and all things fishing.
Children received a free fishing rod and could take part in a free fishing clinic while Ballarat Fly Fishers were on hand to give fly casting lessons and show how to make lures to tempt trout and there were plenty of boats and fishing gear to check out, cooking demonstrations, exhibitions and more.
There was even a release of live trout into the lake.
Shane Stevens from Ballarat Fly Fishers said there was no doubt the day had hooked some future anglers.
"This is all aimed at celebrating the opening of the trout fishing season and encouraging our next generation of anglers into the story," he said.
Mr Stevens said the number of people fishing around Lake Wendouree was definitely increasing.
"When I drive around Lake Wendouree ... every day you see people fishing," he said.
"From spring last year through to the end of autumn this year the amount of people you see every day fishing in Lake Wendouree has grown," he said.
"And every time you drive you see fish jumping around."
Mr Stevens said the healthy fish stocks were a credit to the management of the fishery, which was a partnership between the Victorian Fisheries Authority and local fishing groups.
"We are in consultation on how many fish should be stocked. We provide data from competitions we have on the size of fish, the amount of fish and their condition ... because you can overpopulate the lake," he said.
