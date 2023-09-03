Ballarat has recorded a warmer and drier than average winter and weather experts predict that trend will continue throughout spring.
Temperatures for the winter months were up to 1.3 degrees above average for daytime, and more than half a degree warmer overnight.
It comes as Australia records its warmest winter on record.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the national mean temperature for winter was tracking to be 1.54 degrees above the 1961-1990 average, making it Australia's warmest winter since 1996.
Ballarat's winter rainfall also came in almost 20 per cent below the long term average and if not for above average rainfall in June would have fallen even further.
In August, 29.8mm of rain fell in the weather bureau gauge at Ballarat Airport, less than half of the 74.1mm average rainfall for the month, and in July Ballarat received 36.6mm of rain compared to an average of 66mm.
Bureau of Meteorology climate services manager Dr Karl Braganza said unusually warm days were likely for almost all areas over spring, especially part of the south-east and in Western Australia.
"Spring is forecast to be warmer than usual across the country," he said.
Dr Braganza said there is a significant contrast in climatic conditions this spring compared to last year when Australia had its second-wettest spring on record.
"This spring, the forecast shows most areas have a high chance of below average rainfall, and many areas have an increased chance of an unusually dry spring," he said.
Last year Ballarat recorded its wettest ever spring with double the average amount of rainfall causing flooding across the region.
The weather bureau still has Australia on an El Nino Alert, meaning there is around a 70 per cent chance of an El Nino developing this year.
"This increases our chances of below average rainfall for much of south-eastern and central Australia," said BoM senior climatologist Catherine Ganter.
"If a positive IOD occurs with an El Nino, the drying effect is typically stronger and more widespread across Australia, compared to either event by themselves."
Global sea surface temperatures have been the highest on record for the months of April to July 2023.
