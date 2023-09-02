The Couriersport
BFNL 2023: East Point holds on in elimination final thriller | Finals Week 1

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated September 2 2023 - 9:33pm, first published 6:00pm
Jack Jeffrey celebrates a goal in East Point's elimination final victory. Pictures by Lachlan Bence
Jack Jeffrey celebrates a goal in East Point's elimination final victory. Pictures by Lachlan Bence

East Point's miracle run continues as the Roos stunned Sebastopol in Saturday's elimination final, walking away with a three-goal victory.

