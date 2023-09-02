East Point's miracle run continues as the Roos stunned Sebastopol in Saturday's elimination final, walking away with a three-goal victory.
The sixth-placed Roos snuck into finals at the eleventh hour and now find themselves one of four sides remaining having taken down third-placed Sebastopol.
East Point led by 29 points at halftime before the Burra stormed home in the final term in a nail-biting finish.
Sebastopol drew level with just five minutes remaining as a three-goal quarter time deficit was quickly erased, before East Point playing coach Jackson Merrett stood up when his side needed him the most.
Merrett slotted a set shot in front of the Roos faithful to regain a six-point lead, but the Roos were not done yet.
Young gun Strahan Robinson slotted his third major before Bryson McDougall kicked the Roos out to a three-goal advantage and a famous elimination final win.
Merrett was full of praise for his group following the Eastern Oval triumph.
"Being a young side you've really got to instil that belief in the playing group," Merrett said.
"Our best is good enough and we know if we stick to our process it's going to keep us in games as it did last week against North Ballarat."
The playing coach said he was impressed with his group's ability to regain composure after Sebastopol fought back.
East Point advances to play Melton at City Oval next week with Merrett noting it will be a hard-fought contest.
"Melton has been the benchmark for the last three or four years so it'll be a really good challenge," he said.
"We'll review and see what areas we can improve on from the last couple of times we've played them.
For Sebastopol, it is an all-too-soon ending to a season that was filled with potential.
The Burra enjoyed more scoring shots (26 to 24) but co-coach Michael Columbro noted missed opportunities early on evidently cost his side.
"East Point jumped us hard, we were chasing pretty hard and had plenty of opportunities but just didn't capitalise," Columbro said.
"We just didn't get close enough quickly enough to put any sort of scoreboard pressure on them but our boys fought all the way to the end.
"I'm really proud of their effort and to almost take it away from them."
It was Sebastopol's first loss to East Point since the 2019 BFNL grand final.
East Point 4.6 8.7 9.8 13.11 (89)
Sebastopol 1.5 3.8 5.14 9.17 (71)
GOALS: East Point: B.McDougall 3, S.Robinson 3, J.Jeffrey 3, B.Whittaker 1, S.Tung 1, L.Canny 1, J.Merrett 1; Sebastopol: Not provided
BEST: East Point: J.Dodd, J.Van Meel, L.Canny, J.Taylor, B.McDougall, J.Jeffrey; Sebastopol: Not provided
Darley is one win away from a BFNL grand final appearance after making it 3-0 against Melton this season with a 14-point qualifying final win.
The Devils boasted 23 scoring shots to 14 in the Maddingley Park affair as they turn their attention to North Ballarat's elimination final against Redan.
Darley will play the winner of Sunday's final while Melton goes head-to-head with East Point.
Saturday's win was made all the more impressive with Darley down two rotations on the bench.
Blake Colley injured his hamstring while Andrew Azzopardi was sidelined following a heavy knock to the ribcage.
Billy Myers kicked a team-high three goals with Brett Bewley again at his best with two majors to his name.
Darley 2.1 6.3 11.5 13.10 (88)
Melton 3.2 6.2 8.2 12.2 (74)
GOALS: Darley: B.Myers 3, D.Leonard 2, W.Johnson 2, B.Bewley 2, R.Matricardi 1, D.Bishop 1, H.Inglis 1, J.Cadman 1; Melton: K.Borg 4, B.Payne 2, R.Davis 2, J.Kight 2, B.Sullivan 1, R.Carter 1
BEST: Darley: B.Bewley, L.Baker, D.Leonard, L.Spiteri, H.Inglis, B.Young; Melton: K.Borg, A.monitto, B.Souter, J.Walker, L.Heaney, L.Phillips
