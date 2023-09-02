Bungaree has resisted a brave, but inaccurate Carngham-Linton to advance to a Central Highlands Football League preliminary final.
The Demons will face reigning premier Gordon at Buninyong next Sunday in pursuit of their first grand final berth since the premiership year of 2014.
Bungaree set up its 13-point semi-final victory - the same margin it led by at half-time - at Buninyong on Saturday with a dynamic seven-goal opening quarter.
This gave the Demons a 40-point lead and they needed every bit of it to hold out Carngham-Linton, which fought its way back into the game in the second term.
The Saints continued to press hard, but in the end Bungaree had the answers.
For Carngham-Linton, the loss ends an extraordinary season for a side which going into this campaign had gone winless since before the COVID-19 break in 2020 and not played finals since joining the CHFL in 2011.
As impressive as Bungaree was to break the game wide open in the first term, the Saints will long rue their inaccuracy which resulted in a scoreline of 8.18 (66) compared with the Demons' 12.7 (79).
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble was conscious pre-match of the need to avoid a repeat of the poor kicking in front goal which the Saints produced against Newlyn a week earlier.
On that occasion they still managed to do enough to get the win, but this time Bungaree made them pay.
Bungaree was led in masterly fashion by former CHFL best and fairest Joel Mahar.
Having returned to the Demons this season, the Bungaree and East Point premiership player was at his mercurial best - initially on-ball and then later in attack, where was instrumental in ensuring they resisted a late charge from Carngham-Linton.
Maher continually found space and from there danced his way through and around the Saints.
Another marquee recruit Ben Simpson was also huge in defence, no more so than in the closing minutes when a series of intercept marks across half back ended Carngham-Linton's last hopes.
In another telling performance, Ambrose Gillett provided a hard tag on potential match-winner Nick O'Brien and took the points. O'Brien moved into the ruck after half-time in an attempt to find some freedom.
While excited by the win and keen to talk about it, Bungaree Ryan Waight first pay credit to what Carngham-Linton had achieved this year.
He said he wanted to congratulate the Saints on their year, given they had come from a season without any wins.
"To get with a few kicks of a preliminary finals, credit to them."
Waight said the first quarter had provided the ideal start.
"We wanted to start well and we did that. We knew they'd come back, but hoped they wouldn't come quite as hard as they did.
"They have some guys who thrive on confidence and they were hard to stop.
"I challenged our guys at half-time just to go back to winning the ball at the contest and not allowing them the easy ball out and then the second half become more of a stoppage game."
Scoble said he had expected the Saints to have an edge in pace, but that had no eventuated.
"They (Bungaree) were first to the footy and sharper around the football. We couldn't defend it and before we knew we were chasing.
"Then bad kicking (for goal) is bad football. Unfortunately you can't afford to miss those opportunities. When you're playing a quality side, they're going to make you pay."
The Saints could only manage 0.5 in the first quarter and had 1.8 before finally hitting the target and getting back in the game with four goals shortly before half-time.
Scoble said despite the loss he was "super proud" of what the players had achieved.
"To win a game was one thing let alone a final. It gives the boys so much confidence going forward," he said.
Bungaree 7.3 8.5 9.6 12.7 (79)
Carngham-Linton 0.5 5.10 6.15 8.18 (66)
GOALS - Bungaree Seniors: J.Butler 3, T.Elliott 2, A.Gillett 1, J.Murphy 1, R.Emerson-Jones 1, L.Thornton 1, B.Simpson 1, J.Mahar 1; Carngham-Linton Seniors: B.Benson 3, B.McDonald 2, C.Lloyd 1, S.O'Loughlin 1, D.O'Brien 1
BEST - Bungaree: J.Mahar, A.Gillett, S.Butler, B.Simpson, B.Willian, D.Murphy; Carngham-Linton Seniors: K.Raven, D.O'Brien, W.Bruty, J.O'Brien, A.Mcpherson, B.Benson
