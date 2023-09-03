The Courier
Home/Video/Animal
Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: Broken thumb derails Jordan Johnston's finals campaign

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated September 7 2023 - 10:11am, first published September 3 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

East Point's elimination final triumph was made all the more impressive as the sixth-placed side did it without their likely best-and-fairest winner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.