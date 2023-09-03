East Point's elimination final triumph was made all the more impressive as the sixth-placed side did it without their likely best-and-fairest winner.
Jordan Johnston was a late out on Saturday, going under the knife on Friday night to fix a broken thumb suffered against North Ballarat.
The Henderson Medal chance was expected to play through the injury before a last-minute decision to opt for surgery.
Steven Tung came into the Roos' elimination final side and contributed with a goal.
"Jordan was playing until six o'clock Friday night when he had surgery which wasn't ideal," East Point playing coach Jackson Merrett said.
"It forced a late change but Steven (Tung) stepped up and kicked a goal and applied really good pressure as well."
Despite the surgery, Merrett said Johnston had not ruled himself out for next week's semi final date with Melton.
"It'll be a conversation with the surgeon and we'll see how he gets on," Merrett said.
Johnston averaged 27 touches and seven marks per game throughout the home-and-away season.
He kicked 22 goals for the season with a season-high seven-goal outing against Lake Wendouree in round 17.
The Roos recorded a stunning 18-point win against third-placed Sebastopol on Saturday.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.