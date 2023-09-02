If you don't know about the Voice, find out

On Thursday, the day after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared October 14 referendum day, the Yes campaign was out in force in Ballarat.
They are among a cohort of non-Indigenous volunteers, many not having been active political campaigners before but who want to make a difference for the country.
On the other side of the spectrum, the No vote hasn't been hugely active in Ballarat, but it's there.
Conversations are taking place in homes and workplaces. While there is lots of debate and discussion on both sides, at a grassroots level, many are undecided.
They are unsure what happens next if The Voice is passed. Some are afraid of what it means. For others, they don't know enough about it - and if they don't know, many will vote no.
The referendum is about us as a country, recognising the First Nations people of Australia have a constitutionally-enshrined voice to federal parliament.
From a historical perspective in Ballarat, we have a large group of people from the Stolen Generation in our community. Ballarat became a base for them, with our orphanages housing children taken from their families
A yes vote is seen as a way for Ballarat to heal some of its dark past.
As reporters Melanie Whelan and Nieve Walton reported this week, there are knowns and uncertainty even for indigenous Australians.
Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative's chief cultural engagement officer, Shu Brown, an Adnyamathanha man, said a lot of work had been done towards closing the gap, addressing issues in education, housing, the legal system, homelessness, but it hasn't worked in the past.
"Now's the time where we get to actually have a voice to have a say in those outcomes in the future of the next generation," Mr Brown told The Courier.
What do you think? The Courier is asking its readers to share their views.
Will you vote Yes or No, and why? Where have you been getting your information on the proposed changes?
One thing is clear, and that is people will only vote Yes if they are sure.
The Courier has a dedicated Voice to Parliament page on our website, where we have published the key information you need to know.
What questions do you need answered to be able to make an informed choice? Tell us in our survey, or reply to this email and share your views with me.
Over the coming weeks, The Courier will be presenting lots of views and answering your questions, to help you make the choice on October 14.
