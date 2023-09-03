As the 2023 CHFL/CHNL finals series heats up, The Courier continues to bring you comprehensive coverage of everything footy and netball in the Ballarat region.
This Wednesday, September 6, you'll be able to follow the Central Highlands Football and Netball leagues' night of nights at the Ballarat & District Trotting Club from the comfort of your own home.
The Courier, in partnership with SportsPower Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment, will bring you a live stream of the senior football and netball vote counts from 6.30pm along with a live blog of results for the evening.
The stream will only be available to subscribers to thecourier.com.au, so be sure you sign up here.
The night is among several major football and netball events in the Ballarat region football calendar The Courier is covering in the finals series this year.
The Courier is also continuing to bring subscribers live streams of CHFL matches on each day of the finals. You can read more about that here.
You can also keep up to date with the latest footy and netball news at thecourier.com.au
