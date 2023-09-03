THE Ballarat-train Veight looks on his way to the Caulfield Guineas after an impressive win in Saturday's Group 3 McNeil Stakes at Caulfield.
Trained at Miners Rest by brother Calvin and Tony McEvoy, Veight, which started at $5.50 overcame saw poor jump-out for to win strongly from Legacies and Little Brose.
Having ridden Jaquinot, last year's winner of the McNeil, Lane is best placed to compare the pair, and he said Veight appears more suited to a step up in trip.
"Different style of horses; I think Jacquinot was probably a little bit sharper whereas this guy is giving me the feeling of a real Guineas type," Lane told racing.com.
"He's really grown up, he's filled out. He's a big strong boy now, (a) man, and I was probably a little bit surprised how well he went today off the back of his jump outs.
"I thought he might need the 1400 before we saw him winning, but as good horses do, they can often exceed your expectations once they get to race day."
Calvin McEvoy said he was never worried about Veight's lacklustre jumpouts.
"We've never once doubted how he's been going this preparation. I think a lot of people read a little bit too much into the jumpouts," McEvoy said.
"He did as much as we wanted him to do and what's exciting today about his win is we're six weeks from his grand final (the Caulfield Guineas).
"There's plenty of improvement, which makes the win even more special."
Veight opened an $8 chance for the Caulfield Guineas but has already moved into $6, with Chris Waller's Militarize a $4.50 favourite.
