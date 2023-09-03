The Courier
Veight set for Caulfield Guineas after win in Group 3 McNeil Stakes

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
September 3 2023 - 11:00am
THE Ballarat-train Veight looks on his way to the Caulfield Guineas after an impressive win in Saturday's Group 3 McNeil Stakes at Caulfield.

