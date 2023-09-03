Miners Rest trainer Henry Dwyer could not have asked for a better start to spring after his stable star Asfoora cantered away to an effortless win in the Group 3 Heath at Caulfield on Saturday.
Ridden to perfection by Mitchell Aitken, Asfoora sat second in running over the 1100m distance, getting a slight niggle about 200m for home, and winning by just on a length.
It sets up a big preparation for the five-year-old mare, who now looks primed for a tilt at the Group 1 Moir Stakes on September 29.
Dwyer said the race was important to kick off the campaign.
"It was important to come back and win today," Dwyer told racing.com. "We thought this would be a nice winnable race, back in her sweet spot at Caulfield 1100m.
"I don't think she was overly impressive today in the sense that she's run away from them, but that's when she's down in the weights in handicaps and going through the grades.
"She needs to step up, and I think she has stepped up a bit this prep, carrying 57kg against some decent sprinters first-up, I think all's well for what's ahead."
Aitken executed the perfect ride and gave a special thanks to the Dwyer team for the opportunity on this quality mare.
"Henry's (Dwyer) just a really great mentor and a great mate of mine," he said.
"She's the one I want to be on, and she's just improved with every preparation, and couldn't be happier with that."
