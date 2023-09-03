The Cardigan stable of Emma Stewart and Clayton Tonkin have again written themselves into the record books - this time winning the world richest harness racing feature.
Mighty mare Encipher defied the odds to capture the inaugural running of The Eureka - a slot race worth $2.1m - at Menangle in New South Wales on Saturday night.
The only feature in the event and an outsider, Encipher ($26) ran down Queensland champion pacer Leap of Fame ($1.70 favourite) to claim the $1m first prizemoney.
Another Victorian Captain Ravishing ($23), which was formerly trained by Stewart, was third with the second Stewart-Tonkin runner The Lost Storm ($6) seventh.
The South Australian-bred and owned four-year-old Encipher represented slot holders Aaron Bain Racing and Summit Bloodstock.
NSW reinsman Luke McCarthy took the drive to complete the multi-state flavour of the success.
Encipher indicated she would not be out of her depth in The Eureka at her previous start, winning the Western Grant Free-For-All at Melton.
"She was fantastic," McCarthy said.
"I stepped her out of the gate a little bit. I just wanted to get some of those wider ones behind me, didn't want to be any worse than third over.
"It just worked out fantastic and she hit the line really good," he said.
Tonkin said the stable had been quietly confident about Encipher's chances.
"She's been a great mare to us. She can follow any tempo.
"We've had so many good horses, but never had a millionaire, and she's just become one.
"It's an amazing feeling," Tonkin said.
With the scratching of the emergencies, Encipher started from gate three and settled three back in the running line on the back of stablemate The Lost Storm.
Making the most of the trail Encipher made her move in the long straight to wear down Leap Of Fame, which raced outside the leader.
The win takes Encipher's earnings to $1.584m from 17 wins in 27 starts.
