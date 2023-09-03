The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Review

Cardigan-trained Encipher wins world's richest harness racing event The Eureka

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated September 3 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Encipher (Luke McCarthy) hits the line to win the $2.1 Eureka slot race at Menangle in NSW on Saturday night. Picture courtesy of Club Menangle.
Encipher (Luke McCarthy) hits the line to win the $2.1 Eureka slot race at Menangle in NSW on Saturday night. Picture courtesy of Club Menangle.

The Cardigan stable of Emma Stewart and Clayton Tonkin have again written themselves into the record books - this time winning the world richest harness racing feature.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.