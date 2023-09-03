Daylesford is celebrating its first ever A Grade finals win, holding off a determine Beaufort in the Central Highlands Netball League semi-final.
The 57-48 win sets up a preliminary final showdown with Springbank and comes off the back of three successive losses, which had many questioning Daylesford's top four position.
Even coach Carly Post admitted she had a few nerves heading into Saturday's clash, saying she felt her side had been flat late in the season with back-to-back losses to Buninyong and Newlyn and a defeat by Learmonth in the first final last weekend.
"It wasn't what we had planned, we just got a little but flat towards the end of the season and we couldn't quite put out foot on what wasn't working," she said.
"We've since come together with two really good training sessions, we ironed out a few kinks and we had some match play games and we're feeling much more confident now than how we ended the season.
"We were just a bit flat. We had a disrupted season. We've never really played what is a complete game.
"We've been focusing on getting the right combos, the scoreline hasn't worried me. For us, it was like a pressure valve releasing."
Post said she was overcome with emotion after the win, admitting the enormity of the club's first ever A Grade finals win was something hard to fathom.
"I'm not usually a crier, but I could not contain myself," she said. "It was just a really huge day for the club and I sort of had to keep reminding myself that there's no real expectations for us, we've never been here before.
"Wherever we go from here, whatever we do now is enormous. So we're just going to take it all in and enjoy the ride from here on."
Daylesford had a solid win over Springbank the one time the side's played with Post saying her team would take plenty from that result, but knowing that the Tigers, who managed to win with only six players on court last week, would be a huge test next weekend.
The other preliminary final will be a clash between Learmonth and Rokewood-Corindhap after the Grasshoppers ended the premiership defence of Buninyong with a 55-45 win on Sunday afternoon.
Rokewood-Corindhap would have been stung into action by last week's shock defeat against a six-person Springbank and made sure they were in the drivers seat for this one with Kate Omeara taking a leading role in the strong win.
Buninyong can be proud of the way it has fought through this season after losing a number of top-line players in the off-season, but were proved to be just a touch off the top sides throughout the year.
Saturday - Learmonth v Rokewood-Corindhap
Sunday - Springbank v Daylesford
