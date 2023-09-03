A remarkable opening weekend of finals has left the top team battling for survival and the third and fourth-ranked teams eliminated from the BFNL A Grade finals.
In a crazy weekend of turn-ups, Lake Wendouree caused arguably the boilover of the season, knocking off the red-hot Sunbury in overtime.
Sunbury had headed into Saturday's elimination final with big wins both top sides North Ballarat and Darley, but never looked like breaking the plucky Lakers opposition who hung in throughout the game, only taking the lead in overtime.
Melanie Allen proved to be a major thorn in the side of the Sunbury defence. The goal shooter hit 40 of 49 attempts in the 54-52 win.
She along with the mid-court led by win defence Rosie Todd, which produced constant pressure, making the Lions turn over the ball allowed Lake Wendouree to put up 68 shots on the day.
The teams were locked together at the end of regulation, with the Lakers holding firm for arguably their best win of the season at exactly the right time.
The Lakers will now face Darley in the knock-out semi-final this week after the minor premiers lost another heartstopper, this time to North Ballarat, also by two goals 47-45.
No more than two goals has separated the top two sides all season. Darley won the first meeting by two, the teams played a draw in the second encounter and this time it was North's turn.
North Ballarat coach Annie McCartin said she was thrilled to finally break the duck this season against their biggest rivals.
"We've got over them at last, that was such a real good one to get, it means so much to us going forward," she said.
"With the turnaround of six beating three, it changes so much. We're very pleased to get that win.
"Let's just hope we can get over the line next week and give ourselves the best possible opportunity we can."
McCartin said with a full squad to pick from, she was pleased the way the side responded.
"We were lucky that everyone could come together and I think it did make the difference," she said. "It was a very physical contested game, as it always is with Darley and you need your whole squad to be able to fill their positions.
"I think we are so evenly matched and to be honest, I think both teams play a very similar game. There's really nothing between us.
"I asked the girls at three-quarter-time for a special effort. We just needed that one turnover off their centre pass and we were able to get those when we needed them."
North Ballarat now meets Redan which got over the top of Sebastopol by eight goals, turning around the final game of the season's result.
And what an important win it was the for Lions, with Sunbury loss meaning they are now just one win away from a grand final berth, despite finishing fourth.
On Sunday, Redan went into the match against Sebastopol as the underdogs having gone down by 13 goals against the same opponent the previous week.
Sunday's elimination final saw a mid-court domination by the Lions with Kathryn O'Dwyer starring at centre.
Her intercepting work, alongside teammates Grace Manserra at wing attack and Hayley Munro at wing defence set up a terrific 46-38 win.
In all, Redan put up 63 shots on the day and only conceded 45 with constant turnovers the key to the remarkable win.
Second semi-final - Saturday
North Ballarat v Redan (winner into grand final)
First semi-final - Sunday
Darley v Lake Wendouree (winner into preliminary final v second semi loser)
