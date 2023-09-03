The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Harness racing: star pacer Rock N Roll Doo back to best for Michael Stanley

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated September 3 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burrumbeet's Michael Stanley wins on Rock N Roll Doo at Melton last season on his way to Saturday's success in the Len Smith Mile. Picture by Stuart McCormick/HRV.
Burrumbeet's Michael Stanley wins on Rock N Roll Doo at Melton last season on his way to Saturday's success in the Len Smith Mile. Picture by Stuart McCormick/HRV.

Burrumbeet pacer Rock N Roll Doo is back to his best and again taking the harness racing scene by storm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.