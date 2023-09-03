Burrumbeet pacer Rock N Roll Doo is back to his best and again taking the harness racing scene by storm.
The Michael Stanley-trained and driver Rock N Roll Doo took himself to the top of the tree last season with consecutive victories in the group 1 Caduceus Classic, group 2 Kilmore Cup and group 1 Victoria Cup.
He left no doubt is right back to that form and potentially even better with a slashing win in the group 1 $150,000 Len Smith Mile at Menangle on Saturday night.
He ran down leader and Ballarat Pacing Cup winner Spirit Of St Louis to clock 1:51.1.
Stanley said he so happy to have the five-year-old back in the form that they knew he could be.
Rock N Roll Doo campaigned in New Zealand after his Victoria Cup success, but did not adjust to the standing start conditions of the NZ Cup and then raced well his best on returning early this year.
Speaking before leaving for Sydney, Stanley said Rock N Roll Doo had reaped the benefits of the NZ travel experience and a long break to physically mature further and he was confident the gelding was ready to peak.
He gave notice of this with a fast-finishing first-up second to Encipher at Melton.
Stanley said he had always had faith from the day Rock N Roll Doo had come out of the paddock for this preparation by the way he looked and was confident of getting him back to his best.
Rock N Roll sat outside the leader on Saturday night, upholding Stanley's belief he had both brilliance and toughness.
"It doesn't matter whether he's back in the field or facing the breeze, he let down really well."
Stanley said Rock N Roll Doo's main target now was to complete back-to-back Victoria Cup wins.
