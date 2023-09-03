A schoolteacher's idea to revitalise a disused recreation reserve has celebrated its 10th year as a beloved community event.
Good old-fashioned fun is the drawcard at the Dean Kite Festival, which each spring sees participants from near and far launch kites of all shapes, colours, and sizes into the sky.
This year's event on Sunday, September 3 coincided with Father's Day, and perfect sunny conditions made it the top choice for many families.
Mount Clear father-of-two Stuart Binedell spoke to The Courier while helping four-year-old son Charlie fly a kite for the first time.
The Binedell family drove out to Dean after breakfast at a Ballarat cafe. Stuart said the kite festival was the "main event" of the day.
"It's such a great day - everyone's having fun, grown ups get to be kids, and the kids are outside rather than inside on an iPad," he said.
Lifelong Dean local Liz Kelly created the festival in 2013, inspired by her childhood flying homemade paper kites in the paddocks of the "notoriously windy" potato farming district.
Now retired, Ms Kelly was at the time working as a schoolteacher and raising children of her own, and thought a kite festival could be just the thing to bring the community spirit back to her local recreation reserve after a period of neglect.
With the Dean Recreation Reserve committee's backing, Ms Kelly recruited Frankston-based international kite-flying champion Jo Baker to bring her expertise and aerial displays.
Committee members chipped in to provide a sausage sizzle and home baked sweets to fundraise for local charities.
It's become an annual tradition and along with October's 'Old Sniff Classic' sheepdog trials, has cemented the reserve as the community hub it was always meant to be when established back in 1956.
"It keeps it [the reserve] utilised by the community and for the community," committee president Brian Maher said.
