GWV Rebels boys frank their season with big win

THE GWV Rebels had no nerves in their wildcard play-off match against Murray Bushrangers, dominating from start to finish in a complete performance at Mars Stadium.
While the wildcard round gives all teams a chance to play one more match, regardless of their position on the ladder, it can also be a poisoned chalice, because a loss eliminates you, regardless of ladder position, as the Rebels found out last season.
But the Rebels made sure they would continue on with a dominant 17.19 (121) to 7.6 (48) win.
Lachlan Charleson continued his outstanding goal-kicking forward kicking another four while teammate Jonty Faull bagged five and Mitchell Lloyd and Sam Lalor each kicked two in the win.
The Rebels finished the season second on the ladder and now go into the three-week knock-out finals series with plenty of confidence. Their opponent will be determined at the conclusion of the round, either Geelong or Gippsland.
Coach David Loader said he couldn't be more proud of his team.
"Super effort, the boys looked dominant around the footy, to have 36 shots on goal in a game of footy is incredible, we pretty much controlled the game all day," he said.
"We put a few on ice in the last quarter, Murray kicked the last three goals, but really it was a complete performance."
"We had a wonderful year last year and it was all undone in one game, so the boys are really proud of their efforts."
Loader said there were no passengers in the team.
"Faull and Charelson were really good," he said. "George Stevens in the middle and Flynn Penry in the ruck was terrific today, it was the best game he's played for the club. Harry Charleson was terrific behind the ball, we didn't have anyone miss out."
With multiple games at Mars Stadium across the weekend, there were plenty of AFL talent scouts on hand, with Loader saying they could not be anything but impressed with a number of his charges and the games they put in.
"You keep playing well, you keep putting your name up in lights and anything can happen," he said.
"They've said there will only be 50 or so picks in the AFL Draft this year, it's a pretty tight situation for a lot of boys to be involved in.
"All you can do is keep going, put your best foot forward and see what happens."
Loader said his team got through the match unscathed and would go into the first final next weekend in as good a condition as it can be.
The final against either Geelong or Gippsland will be played at Craigieburn. The Rebels knocked off Geelong comfortably during the season, but went down to Gippsland.
