The strength of the Ballarat Hockey program has been confirmed with WestVic securing a grand final berth for both its seniors and reserves in State League 2 after wins across the weekend.
The seniors finally overcame their nemesis Knox - having drawn twice with them this season - to book a position in the grand final, which will be played at the State Hockey Centre in Carlton in two weeks time.
The reserves overcame a long road-trip to Frankston to win 4-2, and book their own position in the grand final.
The seniors were dominant from the outset, scoring the opening two goals of the match. Knox fought back in the second half, but Knox's goal, which came from a bit of messy play, sparked WestVic back into action and they scored the last goal to cement a solid win.
Playing coach Ned Jackson said it was an outstanding day for the club and he thanked all the supporters from across Ballarat's hockey fraternity who cheered on the team.
"We came out in the first half really strong and we pretty much dominated the start to get out to that 2-0 lead," he said.
"Starting the second half, we had to weather a bit of a storm, the third quarter they got on top of us, we actually had a green card which was for two minutes so that gave them a bit of confidence.
"I thought we were unfortunate to concede when we did. It was a bit of scrappy play at the edge or the circle that went through the legs of our goal keeper. We were a little loose in defensive marking.
"We regained our composure of the game and when we scored the third, that sort of put them to bed."
Knox still has a chance of making the grand final with a preliminary final clash next weekend against St Bedes, who defeated Melbourne High School Old Boys 4-2 in the elimination final.
Jackson said the result showed WestVic deserved to be in the top flight of State League going forward.
"We're pretty proud of the club a whole. It'll be hard for Hockey Victoria to deny us promotion next season given both our teams have made a grand final," he said.
"And the girls, we're rapt for them as well. They were in a bit of trouble there and they could have just said, that's it, we're done, but they rallied and won those last three games even though they were out of finals contention. For them to end up fifth in State League 1 is a fantastic effort.
"I think they should be right to get a reserves team up and going next year, they are a terrific group and I'm sure they'll be right."
