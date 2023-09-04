The Courier
A 3-1 win over Knox sees WestVic into State League 2 grand final

September 4 2023 - 11:00am
The strength of the Ballarat Hockey program has been confirmed with WestVic securing a grand final berth for both its seniors and reserves in State League 2 after wins across the weekend.

