Big changes are coming to Little Bridge Street in a bid to banish antisocial behaviour and its negative effects on surrounding businesses.
The City of Ballarat has confirmed it will remove half the shelters at the Little Bridge Street bus interchange in coming weeks as part of a larger project to improve the amenity and safety of the area.
The interchange serves more than a dozen local bus routes, but attracts loiterers who have been involved in assaults, vandalism and other incidents blamed for "frightening" shoppers of nearby supermarkets and the Bridge Mall.
Council plans released on Monday include removal of the "redundant" eastern bus shelter - expected to be complete by the end of the month - and a "deep clean" and repaint of the remaining western shelter.
Other upgrades including new shelters, landscaping, outdoor dining spaces, and improved CCTV and pedestrian crossing opportunities are expected to start over the next 12 months.
The works are part of the council's 2019 Bakery Hill Urban Renewal Plan and are part-funded by a $450,000 federal government Community Safety Grant.
Concept designs were developed with help from Victoria Police, representatives of which have consulted regularly with the council and traders throughout 2023 as part of a pro-active approach to safety.
"The problem in the Little Bridge Street area is unfortunately created by a minority that impacts the entire city's use of the area," Inspector Jason Templar said in a media release.
"We want to make it uncomfortable for those not following the rules and being antisocial, therefore making it comfortable for our community members doing the right thing," he said.
Wen McLachlan who owns a homewares store opposite the bus stop said changes to the area were welcomed by the surrounding traders.
"We look forward to the area being welcoming for our regular and new customers to feel safe while shopping locally," she said.
Mayor Cr Des Hudson said the "working partnership" of traders, the council and Victoria Police would benefit to businesses, community and public transport users.
"These are practical first steps in a comprehensive plan to upgrade the area and work on the wider and more complex issues that are contributing to anti-social issues in the area", Cr Hudson said.
Bridge Mall traders have previously identified the bus interchange as the reason the the entire precinct is perceived as "unsafe".
On viewing the designs, a trader who did not want to be identified told The Courier authorities' efforts to overhaul this image would likely "move the problem somewhere else" rather than solve it.
"There is a youth element, but a lot of the problem over there are guys in their thirties to fifties, who are just alcoholics, just drink all day and fight amongst themselves," the trader said.
"It happens every day - they wander over after lunch and just start drinking.
"Ninety-nine per cent of the time, the fights and the issues are amongst themselves but what it does is it frightens the general public - they don't like being confronted with that sort of atmosphere, young mums don't want to bring their kids down to see that sort of thing.
"At least they [the authorities] are trying something - they're on to that space.
"The problem is they [the loiterers] will probably move on, wherever they move on to it'll just cause another problem somewhere else, wherever they go they'll just continue the same sort of game plan."
The Little Bridge Street upgrades have been designed to complement the redevelopment of the adjacent Bridge Mall, which started in July.
The council is also upgrading connections between the areas via Time Lane and Coliseum Walk.
