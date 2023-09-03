Hepburn will tackle Springbank in a CHFL preliminary final for the second year in a row.
The Burras earned the rematch after holding out Skipton by 27 points in a semi-final at Learmonth on Sunday.
Skipton threw everything at Hepburn in the second half, but was never able to get close enough to apply the blow torch.
Hepburn led by six points at quarter time after kicking against a cross-wind and then kicked away in the second term to lead by 25 points.
That would give them enough breathing space for the day.
The Emus struggled in attack with four goals to three quarter time and then when they did surge to get within 14 points early in the last stanza, as it had all day Hepburn replied - even without the injured Andy McKay (leg), who after being named on an extended interchange did not play.
Coach Mitch Banner had a big day in front of goal with five majors, but it was ruck work of Sean Tighe which provided the impetus.
Once again Tighe dominated, with precision tap work and ability to take possession in a ruck contest causing Skipton all sorts of headaches. Dan O'Halloran was a midfield recipient of his dominance.
Banner said Hepburn's ability to shut down Skipton each time it got a run had been pivotal in maintaining what turned out to be a match-winning buffer.
"There's always going to swings in momentum. It was really good from our boys that we were able to knuckle down when we needed to, especially in the last quarter when they came at us.
"They had nothing to lose so for us to defend well and stop their run, it was super impressive."
Hepburn will meet Springbank at Learmonth on Saturday.
Hepburn 2.2 6.5 8.9 12.12 (84)
Skipton Seniors 1.2 2.4 4.8 8.9 (57)
GOALS - Hepburn : M.Banner 5, Q.Butt 3, B.Pedretti 1, S.Tighe 1, D.O'Halloran 1, R.Ferraro 1; Skipton: J.Draffin 3, R.Monument 2, L.Stranks 1, N.Olver 1, J.McClure 1
BEST - Hepburn: D.O'Halloran, S.Tighe, R.Ferraro, J.Wallesz, Q.Butt, M.McKay; Skipton: J.Maddock, M.Romeril, A.Twaddle, T.Hughes, J.Mason, J.Draffin
