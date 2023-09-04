UPDATE 3.30pm Monday, September 4:
A man who was airlifted to Melbourne after a horror quad bike crash remains in a serious but stable condition.
The 39-year-old was rushed to hospital early Sunday after the two quad-bike collision near Dereel, before being airlifted to The Alfred.
Police from the Major Collisions Investigation Unit are investigating, and are appealing for witnesses.
Any members of the community with information in relation to the collision, or who observed a quad bike riding on the Ballarat-Colac Road at Dereel about 11pm Saturday night, are urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online.
PREVIOUSLY:
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after two quad bikes collided in Dereel.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Delaccas and Colac-Ballarat roads about 11.30pm on Saturday, September 2.
Police confirmed one rider was taken to hospital while the other was not injured.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"Anyone with information, dashcam vision or anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au."
Quad bikes are the biggest killers on Australian farms.
Safe Work Australia data shows 68 people have died on quad bikes since 2018, and around 15 per cent of deaths were children and teens.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.