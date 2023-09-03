A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after two quad bikes collided in Dereel.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Delaccas and Colac-Ballarat roads about 11.30pm on Saturday, September 2.
Police confirmed one rider was taken to hospital while the other was not injured.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"Anyone with information, dashcam vision or anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au."
Quad bikes are the biggest killers on Australian farms.
Safe Work Australia data shows 68 people have died on quad bikes since 2018, and around 15 per cent of deaths were children and teens.
