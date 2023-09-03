UPDATE 12.30PM Mon:
A 28-year-old man has been charged with offences related to Friday's Creswick stabbing.
He has been remanded in custody to re-appear in the Ballarat Magistrates Court on November 16.
UPDATE 12.15pm Mon:
Paramedics were called to the scene of the stabbing in Creswick around 4.30pm Friday.
Ambulance Victoria said a man believed to be in his 30s was treated for lower body injuries and taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
EARLIER:
Police are investigating the stabbing of a man after he was set-upon while walking along the Midland Highway near Creswick.
The alleged incident happened at 4.05pm Friday (September 1).
Police said a number of men got out of a vehicle at 4.05pm.
The man was stabbed after an altercation and taken to hospital in Ballarat with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are working to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and investigations remain ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
