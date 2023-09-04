Ballarat North United Black is through to the Ballarat District Soccer Association Division 1 grand final after a dominant win over Vikings in the major semi final played on Sunday night.
It was the second half where the match blew open after both sides went into half-time locked at 2-2.
It was a frantic first few minutes of the game with Kuanyjal Tuany scoring within the first minute, but within 12 minutes, his goal had not only been cancelled out, but also eclipsed with both Jacob Coxall and Charlie Richardson putting United in front.
Liam Dawson's penalty in the 29th minute squared up the contest and that's how it stayed to half time.
But after the break, United, as it has done for most of the season, exploded. Will Wright got things going in the 59th minute before a double from Talan Flockhart put the result beyond doubt.
United will meet the winner of Vikings versus Forest in the preliminary final, after the green machine ended the season of Creswick 4-2, in extra time.
The teams were locked together a 2-2 at full time with all four goals scored within the first 47 minutes of the contest.
The majority of the second half was up-and-back with both team's defence well on top.
It took until the fifth minute of extra time for Forest to finally break the deadlock through Paul McClounan. While both teams continued to attack, neither could find the back of the net until right at the end when Jas Singh finished off the contest in the 120th minute.
In the women's competition, a 92nd minute winner was all that could separate Vikings and Ballarat North United, with Vikings moving into the grand final after a 2-1 win.
This game was tight all the way with united holding a 1-0 lead at the main break thanks to a 37th minute strike from Megan Brennan.
For the next 35 minutes, United held the Vikings out, until Chloe Parker leveled proceedings in the 72nd minute.
Both teams were desperate in the final stages, before Vikings finally broke through on the stroke of full time when Lauren Harvey put the winner in the back of the net in the 92nd minute.
United has another chance to progress though and will now clash with Forest Rangers in the preliminary final next weekend after Rangers tore Ballarat apart 5-0 in the elimination final.
Like the other women's semi-final, little could separate the sides at half time, with just one goal on the board, but when competition leading goal scorer Tiarlah Anstis launched back-to-back strikes in the 53rd and 60th minute, to bring up her own hat-trick, the game was effectively put to bed.
Two more goals late in the contest put a full stop on the game as Forest Rangers confirmed their top three position.
Division 1: Vikings v Forest (winner to play Ballarat North United Black)
Women: Ballarat North United v Forest (winner to play Vikings)
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.