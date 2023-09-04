If you're feeling flat on Monday morning, spare a thought for the giant monkey in Bath Lane.
Lisa Roet's 'Golden Monkey' has been undoubtedly the most photographed and Instagrammed artworks of the 2023 Ballarat International Foto Biennale.
The inflatable installation was left flapping and shrunken on Sunday night, as wind gusts peaked at 57kmh in Ballarat at 11.59pm.
And more windy weather is on the way.
Monday's forecast is for winds up to 40kmh, before 30kmh on Tuesday, up to 40kmh again on Wednesday, 25kmh Thursday and Friday - then up to 20kmh on Saturday and Sunday.
"We had to tether it last night," Biennale chief executive Vanessa Gerrans said.
"We did a thorough wind analysis before we put the golden monkey up.
IN THE NEWS
"We'll probably blow it back up later in the week. It doesn't take long - and we use a continuous blower - but it'll depend on the weather."
The artwork depicts a critically-endangered Myanmar snub-nosed monkey.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.