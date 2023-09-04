The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Foto Biennale 2023: Golden Monkey deflated

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 4 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you're feeling flat on Monday morning, spare a thought for the giant monkey in Bath Lane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.