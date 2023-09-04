The Courier
Ballarat pair Lucy Stephan and Kate Werry at World Rowing Championships

By Greg Gliddon
September 4 2023 - 12:00pm
Ballarat rowers Lucy Stephan and Kat Werry are set to take on the world this week at the World Rowing Championships, which are being held in Belgrade.

