Ballarat rowers Lucy Stephan and Kat Werry are set to take on the world this week at the World Rowing Championships, which are being held in Belgrade.
The duo will form half of the Australian women's fours team, which will take to the waters in the opening heat scheduled overnight on Monday, Australian time.
The Australian women's fours are the reigning Olympic champions and have been consistently finishing in the top three at major World Cup events so far this season.
The quarter includes Olympic gold medalist, Stephan, Werry, Giorgia Patten and Sarah Hawe and is seen as a genuine medal chance at this week's championship.
The quartet have drawn well in the heats, coming from the middle of the field in lane 3 in the second of three heats.
A series of repechage and semi-finals will be held across the week with the final scheduled for overnight on September 9.
The first seven boats, including the winner of the B final will earn automatic qualification into the Olympics next year in Paris.
IN THE NEWS
Rowing Australia said hopes were high for the crew
"Boasting world and Olympic medalists, we have a tough, committed and very competitive crew," it said.
"Australia won a medal at two world cups this year in some very tight races. The women's four will be a cracking event this year.
"It will be decided by bringing your 'A' game to every race. Our crew has the potential to be high up on the podium."
