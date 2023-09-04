Ballarat could become home to a major airship construction project, with a French company looking to expand into the city as demand grows.
Flying Whales are looking for their first Australian location to expand its environmentally friendly transport operations into the Asia Pacific region.
Chief executive Sebastien Bougon said the 200 metre-long helium airships could lift up to 60 tonnes of cargo without needing the space to land and take off.
He said his aim was to have air cargo fully decarbonized by powering the airships with electricity.
The company's website states the airships would be 50m in diameter, with a 96 metre-long cargo hold, and could fly up to 10,000 feet.
The group sat down with the City of Ballarat to discuss a future partnership and the opportunity to create a manufacturing centre here, potentially at the Ballarat West Employment Zone.
"The state of Victoria has proposed several different possible sites and Ballarat was proposing the best technical conditions," Mr Bougon said.
"It's a very dynamic area and is a city that is quite close to Melbourne."
Mr Bougon said he anticipates the project will create 2000 direct and indirect jobs and 300 people would be needed for the final assembly line.
"We need to be in a place where we can attract talent and workforce," Mr Bougon said.
"We believe that Ballarat is very convenient."
The company's aim is to have a Victorian operation up and running for manufacturing by 2026.
CNN reported in March Flying Whales is due to test its first airship in 2025.
Following testing, they hope to have 700 airships by 2033.
"We're not in a rush," Mr Bougon said.
City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King said the council was "delighted" to welcome the Flying Whales team to "discuss an exciting investment opportunity".
He said in a statement they are "continually seeking to attract businesses that embrace emerging technologies".
"We look forward to further exciting investment opportunities that will enhance Ballarat's reputation as an innovative and prosperous city," Mr King said.
"We will continue to work closely with Flying Whales and a range of stakeholders regarding this potential opportunity."
