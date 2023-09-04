The Courier
Home/News/Business
Watch

Flying Whales airships look to invest in Ballarat council

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
September 5 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat could become home to a major airship construction project, with a French company looking to expand into the city as demand grows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.