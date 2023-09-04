It's seemed destined for much of the year, but now it's official, with Darley to meet Redan in the BFLW senior grand final on Saturday.
Redan qualified for the decider with a dominant victory over Lake Wendouree, running away late in the contest to win 12.7 (79) to 3.4 (22).
But the Lakers can be pleased with the way they stuck at the contest, with just 20 points separating the two sides heading into the last change.
The experience and quality of the Lions outfit though eventually too control, slamming home six last quarter goals to win well.
Leading the way for the winners were Ingrid Duffy and Rebecca Van Oorschot who kicked two goals. Ellen Werts was the leading goal scorer on the ground with three while Jess Bokma also booted two.
The Lakers were best served by Vanessa Jones while Katelene Cook booted all three of her team's goals.
Redan will need to pick up its game from when it played Darley just two weeks ago, with the Devils dominating in a 14.13 (97) to 3.1 (19) victory.
Other grand finals next Saturday at Mars Stadium include Ballarat Swans versus Redan in the under-19s, with Redan qualifying thanks to a 4.9 (33) to 1.0 (6) win over North Ballarat.
The under-16s see Bacchus Marsh going up against North Ballarat. The Roosters won easily in their preliminary final against Ballarat Swans, winning 5.12 (42) to no score.
Darley will meet the Ballarat Swans in the under-14s after the Devils won a thriller over Storm 3.3 (21) to 21.3 (15).
Seniors
Darley v Redan - 1.30pm
Under 19s
Ballarat Swans v Redan - 11.40am
Under 16s
Bacchus Marsh v North Ballarat - 10am
Under 14s
Ballarat Swans v Darley - 8.30am
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.