Enjoy dinner down a mine at Sovereign Hill, a subterranean feast in the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute basement or be part of the world's longest lunch as Melbourne Food and Wine Festival comes to Ballarat.
The best of Ballarat's hospitality sector is set to feature in Ballarat Unlocked, part of the MFWF's Regional Edition which will run from November 10 to 19.
For the first time the MFWF's drawcard World's Longest Lunch will be held at The Goods Shed with a menu from award-winning chef Konstantin Putkin with Tim Bone hosting the lunch featuring local produce from 1816 Bakehouse, Saltbush Kitchen, Salt Kitchen Charcuterie, Inglenook Dairy and more.
The lunch, held concurrently with an event in the Yarra Valley on November 11, is one of eight Ballarat events planned as part of the annual statewide celebration of food and wine.
"Victoria's produce and culinary talent is world class - and what better way to celebrate this essential part of our culture than heading out to our regions to sample it," said Victoria's tourism, sport and major events minister Steve Dimopoulos.
The Ballarat calendar will swap fine dining for mine dining on November 10 when diners taking part in Dining in the Mines enjoy canapes and a gold-smelting demonstration deep in Sovereign Hill's mine before returning to the surface to complete their dinner at the attraction's historic Charlie Napier Hotel.
And on November 17, Peasant will host a five-course degustation dinner in the basement of Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute in a room that was intended to be a restaurant but never was.
Art and food will combine at the Art Gallery of Ballarat on November 11 as diners enjoy the Asian flavours of Mr Jones Dining while exploring the gallery's permanent collection and Significant Others summer exhibition, while sunset at the lake will be the visual spectacle of a dining experience from the Canberra Hotel's Jigs Liwanag on Lake Wendouree at Ballarat City Rowing Club on November 18.
Ballarat Unlocked events will also be Renard, Grainery Lane and Mitchell Harris Wines.
The city also hosted Ballarat Unlocked in 2022, bringing hundreds of visitors to experience the best dining the city has to offer.
