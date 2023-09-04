The Courier
Ballarat Unlocked hosts dinners in unusual places, part of MFWF

By Michelle Smith
Updated September 4 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 12:30pm
The basement of the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute will host a dinner as part of Melbourne Food and Wine Festival's Ballarat Unlocked program. Picture by Kate Healy
Enjoy dinner down a mine at Sovereign Hill, a subterranean feast in the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute basement or be part of the world's longest lunch as Melbourne Food and Wine Festival comes to Ballarat.

