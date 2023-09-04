The Couriersport
Semi-final weekend in BFNL Juniors wraps up

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
September 4 2023 - 2:00pm
East Point is through to the under-17s grand final after eclipsing Lake Wendouree in the second-semi final, dominating the first and third quarters to run out 28 point winners.

