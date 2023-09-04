East Point is through to the under-17s grand final after eclipsing Lake Wendouree in the second-semi final, dominating the first and third quarters to run out 28 point winners.
East Point didn't have it all their own way during the contest, despite opening up a 26-point advantage at the first change.
Lake Wendouree came back hard in the second term, reducing the margin to 19 points, but East put its foot down in the third quarter with six goals to two to open up the match-winning advantage.
Leading the way for the winners was Luca Geue while Nic Salter and Cooper Glenwright-McGuane each kicked three,
The Lakers will have another chance though to make it through to the decider in two weeks, set to face Redan in the preliminary final. The Lions were rarely troubled against Darley, winning 14.11 (95) to 8.2 (50). Lachlan Martin kicked four for the winners while Jack Watson and Mitchell Gardiner each kicked two for Darley.
IN THE NEWS
In the under-15 seniors, North Ballarat progressed to the grand final with a comfortable win over Bacchus Marsh. The Cobras will play Mount Clear in the preliminary final after they knocked-out East Point by 15 points in the first semi final.
The under-13s see Darley into the decider after a 15-point win over Bacchus Marsh. The Devils will meet either the Cobras or Redan in the grand final, Redan winning its knock-out semi against Lake Wednouree by 23 points.
