There were a lot of nervous moments and plenty of near misses on both sides, but at the end of the day, Ballarat City's women's team is now a State League 1 club after a thrilling final day of the season.
City secured promotion thanks to a 90th minute goal from Tayte Fraser, which gave it 3-1 win over Brunswick City. It confirmed second place on the State League 2 ladder and a brand new competition to look forward to next year.
It's been a truly memorable season for Ballarat City which finished with 14 wins, one draw and three losses, two of those losses came to rampaging premiership team Avondale, which went through undefeated.
Fawkner, for their part did everything it could to force Ballarat City into pressure, dominating Hoppers Crossing in a 14-0 rout to finish ahead of City on goal difference. But in the end it was the wins that counted most.
There were a lot of nervous moments for City, going 1-0 down early against an equally desperate team which was fighting for its own survival.
It took until the 80th minute for City to equalise, but a win was still needed, and it came with a stroke of luck in the 85th minute thanks to an own goal, Fraser's goal at the end made sure of the result, sending the City team in rapturous celebrations.
For co-coach Laura Brady, it was ultimately a season of celebration.
"For me as a coach, I'm just so proud of the girls," she said. "We had the most difficult start to a season you could imagine and they galvanised as a group, worked really had on the training pitch, they've made significant progress in terms of style of play and their skill level as the season has gone on.
"It would have been nicer in some ways to get the result on Sunday in easier ways, but the fact we did it the hard way, was so rewarding and it meant even more.
"To be 1-0 down with 10 minutes left in the game, knowing we had to win, we rolled the dice, went to three at the back, pushed up a second striker and that got us the penalty which got us going."
Brady said the club on a whole should be proud of its efforts.
"We're a State League 1 team that is Ballarat born and bred," she said. "A number of players in that squad played their first game for the club in mini-roos, under 10s and have been on this journey since then.
"This is a team that is born out of the club and it's a testament to all the people who have worked with those players over the journey."
Brady said the level would only increase, knowing well that clubs will be playing and paying at much-higher level next season.
"I had a chat to the Avondale president after last week's game they told me that they had a $30,000 budget for this year and next year they are increasing that to $50-60,000, this is what we'll be competing with going forward," she said.
"At the end of the day we will have to find some sponsors and we will have to put together a reserves team to be able to compete. It's important now for the club to really go out there and push ourselves into the schools, into the community and show this is what we can achieve."
