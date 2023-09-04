The Couriersport
Ballarat City promoted to State League 1 after women's victory

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
September 5 2023 - 4:00am
There were a lot of nervous moments and plenty of near misses on both sides, but at the end of the day, Ballarat City's women's team is now a State League 1 club after a thrilling final day of the season.

