Police have arrested a 27-year-old man wanted on outstanding warrants after a dramatic weekend arrest in Sebastopol.
Officers said the man was initially located in a vehicle 18km away on Windemere-Sulky Road at Bald Hills (near Creswick) just before 11pm Saturday.
Police said the vehicle was monitored with help from the Air Wing and was seen being driven erratically.
Stop sticks were deployed and the car eventually came to a stop on Gray Street, Sebastopol.
Officers said the driver got out of the car and was arrested.
No one was injured.
Ballarat residents across a wide area reported hearing the helicopter between 11.30pm and 12am.
Police said the man was wanted for theft-related offences.
The 27-year-old, of no fixed address, has been charged with offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop on police direction and recklessly exposing an emergency worker to risk by driving.
He has been bailed to appear in Ballarat Magistrates' Court on October 9.
