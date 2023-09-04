The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man charged after pursuit from Bald Hill to Sebastopol

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 4 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man wanted on outstanding warrants after a dramatic weekend arrest in Sebastopol.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.