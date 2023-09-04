Brett Bewley was MADE for BFNL finals | Wk 1 Stats HQ

Every week, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics and highlights from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
See all the figures from the first week of finals below.
You can search for specific players using the tables, which are sorted by disposals.
The statistics will be available to digital subscribers to The Courier throughout the entire season.
Darley 13.10 (88) d Melton 12.2 (74)
MELTON STATS
DARLEY STATS
East Point 13.11 (89) d Sebastopol 9.17 (71)
SEBASTOPOL STATS
EAST POINT STATS
North Ballarat 11.11 (77) d 9.6 (60)
NORTH BALLARAT STATS
REDAN STATS
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.