The brother of a CFA volunteer who died of cancer last year has almost topped the state when it comes to fundraising for the Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb.
Connor Prunty was a selfless lieutenant at the Buninyong-Mount Helen fire brigade when the 24-year-old died in November - and on Saturday little brother Tom ran up 28 storeys of stairs at the Crown Metropol with 25kg of gear and his brother's helmet.
The 20-year-old made it in an impressive time of five minutes and two seconds.
"It was my first stairclimb. I wasn't the quickest in the group. There were nine of us and one person did it in less than five minutes," he said.
"I had a look at the staircase the night before and it was only then we realised just how high it was."
Tom finished on the second highest individual fundraising tally - $15,990 - and just $500 shy of the top fundraiser: Chris May from the 000 Foundation Team.
"I just want to say a massive thankyou to everyone really," Mr Prunty said.
"Never thought I'd raise $15,990 with a goal of just $2000.
"It's amazing."
Only three of the 700 stair climbers managed to raise more than $10,000, including 'Ember the Service Dog' from Portland.
"It's also great that the brigade has been able to raise $29,480 - which is about $1000 or so less than the group that came first (Mitchell Shire CFA)," Mr Prunty said.
"It was also amazing to watch the fundraising amounts go up.
"It was still rising just five minutes before we climbed the stairs."
Motivated to remember Connor, the brigade's figure was more than 13 times the total they reached last year.
Mr Prunty said he had only signed up to the gym three months ago, specifically to train for the stairclimb.
"It was an amazing effort for everyone to get up the stairs.
"There is no real rhythm you can get into with these stairs because different flights have different numbers of steps. You have to pay attention."
People can still donate right up until World Mental Health Day on October 10 by going to www.firefighterclimb.org.au/climber/tomprunty/
Proceeds go towards the Peter MacCallum Cancer Institute, Lifeline and 000 Foundation.
Mr Prunty said the Peter Mac and the foundation had both helped his family during Connor's six-week battle with bowel cancer in 2022.
"We're talking about next year's climb already," he said.
"We'll do a few events in 2024 - and maybe a trivia night. Hopefully we can take out top spot."
