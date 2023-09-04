Surgeons in Victoria's west are helping reduce pressure on elective surgery waiting lists in Ballarat.
More than 30 patients in Horsham and Stawell who had been listed for surgery in Ballarat have had their surgery completed in hospitals close to home, freeing up spaces on Ballarat Base Hospital's theatre schedules for others awaiting vital surgery.
One of those patients had been waiting 1500 days for surgery, another 1300 days, and several others more than 500 days.
"They were patients whose surgeries were listed for Ballarat before it was identified that they could just as easily be performed locally," Grampians Regional Health Service partnership's elective surgery reform patient unit manager Tristia Lakey said.
According to the Victorian Agency for Health Information's quarterly hospital performance statistics, Ballarat Base Hospital treated 1162 elective surgery patients from April to June this year, up from 1149 operations which took place from January to March.
At June 30 there were 65 category one patients on the waiting list to have surgery within 30 days, 905 waiting for category two surgery within 90 days, and 663 category three patients needing surgery within a year.
However the number of people waiting longer than the recommended time increased more than 30 per cent for category two and three patients over the past year.
Wimmera people are placed on surgical lists in Ballarat or Melbourne for many reasons, including extra anaesthetic support required for those of excessive body mass index or age, and some others do not want to be operated on locally.
Grampians Health Horsham surgeon Dr James Gallagher said after review many patients could in fact be operated on closer to home.
"The fact is our complication rate here is extremely low and when there is a complication, it's usually a perfectly acceptable one because of the patient's pathology but stories told in supermarket carparks are unfortunately taken too literally," he said.
READ MORE:
Dr Gallagher lives in Horsham and travels to Stawell fortnightly as part of a 12-strong team of visiting surgeons and highly qualified support team that has completed 160 operations in Stawell in the past month.
Grampians Health chief operating officer, hospitals Ben Kelly said recruitment for various surgical positions in Horsham and Stawell was making a difference to patients, services and staff.
"Our workforce expansion also includes supporting the regional workforce with additional training and placement for nurses to come and do surgical and post-operative training," he said.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.