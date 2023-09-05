Hello, and welcome to The Courier's live coverage of the 2023 Central Highlands Football and Netball leagues' best and fairest evening.
In partnership with SportsPower Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment, The Courier is bringing you a live stream and live results blog of the leagues' night of nights.
Footy experts David Brehaut and Edward Holland will lead the coverage, which is due to commence at 6.30pm. They will talk all things Central Highlands football and netball throughout the evening.
You can watch the live stream below.
If you miss some of the live action, you can follow the results below in our live.
Tonight's live stream is a part of The Courier's season-long coverage of the CHFL season. We are also live streaming games on each day of the finals series. You can read about that here.
