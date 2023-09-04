A four-bedroom house, built about 10 years ago as part of the first stage of the Yorkdale Estate development in Winter Valley, has set a sale record .
It sold for $801,522 after 34 days on the market, according to CoreLogic, and becomes one of the most expensive residential properties to sell in Winter Valley.
CoreLogic data shows two properties in nearby Kensington Estate sold for $850,000 in November 2017 and $905,000 in November 2021.
Across from Yorkdale Estate, 15 Masada Boulevard - on two hectares - sold for $950,000.
Listing agent Corey Hucker, of PRD Nationwide Ballarat, said the driver behind 7 Elegante Road's sale price was due to the block size of about 770 square metres and its luxury features.
He said three to four-bedroom houses on 300 to 400 square metres in Alfredton, Lucas, Winter Valley and Bonshaw were being saturated on the market.
"If you drove around these estates you would just see sign boards absolutely everywhere," Mr Hucker said.
"These bigger homes, they're not, they're few and far between because a lot of these people are still trying to hold onto their homes."
Mr Hucker said it was cheaper for people to buy a house like 7 Elegante Road - which has about 28 square metres of living space, good finishings, a shed, two outdoor undercover areas with spa and pizza oven - rather than pay for expensive building costs.
"I think with where the construction industry is at, people are just too scared to even consider building at the moment.
"So then they start looking at these homes that are established, and there's not much of them on the market, and you get the supply and demand issue and that's what we've got," he said.
The Yorkdale Estate property received five offers and the buyers were from Ballarat looking to upgrade.
There were 15 sales in Ballarat last week as spring started compared with 31 the previous week.
IN THE NEWS:
REGIONAL SALES RESULTS (August 28 to September 2):
BALLARAT CENTRAL: S 805 Urquhart St WB 301sqm $307,000 Ray White Ballarat; SB 106 Drummond St South WB 539sqm $770,000 Ray White Ballarat; PS Ascot St South $390,000 PRD Nationwide; PS Ascot St WB 7rm 559sqm $625,000 Fletchers.
CANADIAN: PS Deep Lead Close 842sqm $660,000 Ray White Ballarat.
LUCAS: PS Messenger Pde v/land 705sqm $312,000 PRD Nationwide.
MOUNT CLEAR: PS Fairy Wren Circuit 366sqm $442,000 Ray White Ballarat.
MOUNT PLEASANT: PS Heales St $420,000 PRD Nationwide.
NEWINGTON: PS Russell St BV 6rm 668sqm $600,000 Fletchers.
NEWTOWN: S 70A Marshall St 269sqm undisc; SB 161 Minerva Rd undisc.
SEBASTOPOL: PS Albert St $580,000 Harcourts Ballarat; PS Tranquility Ct $460,000 PRD Nationwide.
WINTER VALLEY: PS Elegante Rd 770sqm $801,522 PRD Nationwide; PS Greenhalghs Rd $544,500 Jellis Craig.
