With more pressure than ever on family finances, the Ballarat Wholefoods Collective's op shop is going from strength to strength.
The seasonal Op Shop and Vintage Sale, held every three months, has more than doubled its number of stallholders over the past two years as more people seek to make a return on the things they no longer want.
At the same time, the number of bargain hunters coming to the op shop has also grown.
Ballarat Wholefoods Collective founder Wendy Aston said the op shop not only helped the hip pockets of many local residents, it encouraged sustainability and reduced the amount of landfill - the ideals at the heart of BWC.
The spring op shop was part of BWC's 10th birthday celebrations, spread across two floors of the Barkly Square complex which the collective has called home for the past four years.
"This is the second year of the op shop now and it's grown from 30 stalls at our first op shop to more than 70 this time," Ms Aston said.
"Because it's $5 a stall it can be about someone just cleaning out their cupboard."
Ms Aston said the op shop was a mix of modern and vintage styled goods with stall holders ranging from teens right through to older sellers.
"That range is broadening the more that it's getting out there, and depending on the time of year," she said.
The op shop began two years ago after an idea from a BWC committee member, with the collective always looking at new ideas to promote sustainability.
Ms Aston said a long-running fermenting group was also enjoying renewed interest with more people looking to how they could maximise fresh produce at home.
Already this financial year the BWC has about 130 paying members who all have access to plastic free products, from beans, dried fruits, flours and rice.
The next op shop day will be held in summer - keep an eye on the BWC's Facebook page for dates.
