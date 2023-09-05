The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Police search for Daniel Briffa, prison escapee

By The Courier
Updated September 5 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE 12.30pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.