Police confirmed a major operation is under way at Victoria Park to find Daniel Briffa, who escaped from a prison in Trawalla on Monday night.
The police Air Wing helicopter is in the area, and dozens of officers have been seen in the park near the Ballarat Pony Club.
Police are searching for a man who escaped from prison near Trawalla last night.
Daniel Briffa, 50, was jailed for drug, theft, and traffic offences, and is not believed to be violent, but anyone who sees him is urged not to approach but phone triple-zero immediately.
He escaped from the correctional centre between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on September 4 - it is not clear how he escaped.
Police described him as 170cm tall, of solid build, with short, brown curly hair, a full beard, and moustache, and tattoos on his legs.
He was last seen wearing a forest green tracksuit, but may have been able to get different clothes since his escape, police said.
He is known to frequent the Werribee, Hoppers Crossing, and Tarneit areas.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Ballarat police station on 5336 6000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
