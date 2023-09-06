UPDATE: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Ballarat police have confirmed they are investigating a sighting of a prison escapee at a Sturt Street petrol station.
Daniel Briffa, 50, escaped from "a correctional facility near Trawalla" between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Monday, September 4.
Ballarat police Inspector Jason Templar said detectives were checking out reports the man had been seen at 7-Eleven in Alfredton on Tuesday about 10.45am.
The store is opposite Ballarat High School and 600 metres from Lake Wendouree.
According to Victoria Police Media, Briffa was seen on CCTV wearing a black jacket, loose fitting dark tracksuit pants, white runners and a white face mask.
The footage shows Briffa speaking to two members of the public, both men buying items, while inside.
Police are keen to speak to those two men as soon as possible.
Inspector Templar said the Fugitive Taskforce was now involved in the manhunt.
On Tuesday, dozens of police were seen at Victoria Park near the Ballarat Pony Club, with police media confirming they were there to search for Briffa.
Anyone who recognises Briffa is asked to immediately call triple-zero and not approach him.
Reports can also be made via Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
A major police operation, including a helicopter, took over Victoria Park to hunt down a prison escapee.
Daniel Briffa, 50, escaped from "a correctional facility near Trawalla" between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on September 4, according to Victoria Police Media.
Briffa was jailed for drug, theft, and traffic offences, and is not believed to be violent, but anyone who sees him is urged not to approach but phone triple-zero immediately.
Police described him as 170cm tall, of solid build, with short, brown curly hair, a full beard, and moustache, and tattoos on his legs.
He was last seen wearing a forest green tracksuit, but may have been able to get different clothes since his escape, police said.
He is known to frequent the Werribee, Hoppers Crossing, and Tarneit areas.
It's not clear how he escaped from prison.
IN THE NEWS
On Tuesday, dozens of police were seen at Victoria Park near the Ballarat Pony Club, with police media confirming they were there to search for Briffa.
At time of publication, Briffa had not yet been found.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Ballarat police station on 5336 6000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.