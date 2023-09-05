Other leading hopes include Hepburn forward and past CHFL best and fairest Andy McKay, although despite winning the league's goalkicking did miss the last three rounds with injury; Learmonth midfielder Will Green; Springbank boom recruit Brant Haintz; Gordon coach Adam Toohey; and Carngham-Linton's Dean O'Brien, who returned to his home club this season and was prominent in the Saints' big improvement.