The Central Highlands football and netball leagues crown their senior best and fairest on Wednesday night.
Skipton midfielder Sam Willian is the reigning Geoff Taylor Medallist, but missing a large part of this season makes it difficult for him yo be a contender again.
He was again prominent early in the year, but did not play after round nine.
The senior football award appears wide open, with Newlyn's Callum Currie among the favourites.
The former Redan and North Ballarat VFL player joined the Cats from Torquay this year and was a key factor in Newlyn rising up the ladder and playing finals.
Other leading hopes include Hepburn forward and past CHFL best and fairest Andy McKay, although despite winning the league's goalkicking did miss the last three rounds with injury; Learmonth midfielder Will Green; Springbank boom recruit Brant Haintz; Gordon coach Adam Toohey; and Carngham-Linton's Dean O'Brien, who returned to his home club this season and was prominent in the Saints' big improvement.
Another recruit Aiden Domic (Buninyong) should also poll well, although was another to miss games late in the season with injury.
Daylesford ruckman Ben Jones also made a big year.
The Courier player of the year will also be announced on the night, along with CHFL and CHNL teams of the year.
Here is who was prominent for every team this season, based on number of times players were named by clubs in their best in home and away games:
BALLAN: 9-Harley Bongart; 7-Trent Laurie, Stefan Pye, Lachlan Conlan, Evan Shaw
BEAUFORT: 12-Levi Cox; 10-Tim Haase, Tom McKenzie; 8-Ryan Luke
BUNGAREE: 8-Matt Geary, Joel Mahar, Max Lawless, Dalton Murphy
BUNINYONG: 10-Dom Sliwa; 9-Mitch Warner; 8-Geoff Lovett, Aiden Domic, Derick Micallef
CARNGHAM-LINTON: 14-Kynan Raven; 8-Tarun Raven; 7-Ted O'Brien, Justin O'Brien
CLUNES: 12-Matthew Kasparian, Josh Thompson; 11-Callum Newton; 10-John Simson
CRESWICK: 13-Dane-Francis Whitfield; 12-Ethan Henderson; 7-Brodie Plover; 6-Aaron Sedgwick, Joel Antonio
DAYLESFORD: 13-Ben Jones; 10-Trent Nesbitt; 9-Lucas Hall; 8-Chris Peart
DUNNSTOWN: 11-Will Henderson; 9-Flynn Stevenson, Connor Tangey; 8-Kain Dickson, Khyle Forde
GORDON: 9-Macauley Griffiths; 7-Billy Griffiths; 6-Adam Toohey, Jessi Lampi, Billy Griffiths, Harry Biggs
HEPBURN: 10-Ned Johns; 9-Jimmy Wallesz; 8-Zac Kupsch, Andy McKay; 7-Sean Tighe
LEARMONTH: 11-Will Green; 9-Cam Kimber; 6-Matt Harbour, Brenton Powell, Tom Martin
NEWLYN: 12-Callum Currie; 8-Marcus Tilley; 7-Dan Wehrung; 6-Jackson Starcevich, Jed Labbett
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP: 14-Matt Aikman; 11-Matthieu Brehaut; 10-Rupert Armstrong; 8-Zach Priddle
SKIPTON: 11-Rhys Monument; 8-Ben Krol; 7-Patrick Graham, Jacob Maddock, Sam Romeril
SPRINGBANK: 12-James Thompson; 10-Brant Haintz; 8-Todd Finco; 6-Jarrod Curran
WAUBRA : 10-James Lukich; 8-Bailey Colligan; 7-Tom Ford, Harry Roscoe
THE Courier will live stream the best and fairest count and presentation night from the Ballarat and District Trotting Club.
