Ballarat rowers Werry and Stephan into semi-final at world titles

By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 5 2023 - 10:08am, first published 10:00am
Ballarat rowers Lucy Stephan and Kat Werry and the Australian women's fours team are through to the semi-final at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade after finishing second in the opening heat, which was held Monday night, Australian time

