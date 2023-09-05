Ballarat rowers Lucy Stephan and Kat Werry and the Australian women's fours team are through to the semi-final at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade after finishing second in the opening heat, which was held Monday night, Australian time
The Australian team, reigning gold medalists from the Tokyo Olympics, finished the course in 6 minutes, 43.52 seconds, more than four seconds behind the Great Britain team, but appeared to leave plenty in the tank for the semi-final later in the week.
The conditions were also not conducive to quick times with a strong wind causing havoc for a lot of the crews.
The squad finished more than four seconds ahead of Ireland, which finished third and also gained automatic qualification for the semi, which will be held overnight on September 7.
The Netherlands set the quickest time in the three heats in what turned out to be the most competitive of heats. Their time over the 2000m course was 6 minutes 38.45 seconds, finishing just over two seconds ahead of the United States.
Australia's best result on day two was the the PR3 mixed doubles who won their heat, earning direct qualification into Friday's final.
The second win was in the Women's Pair, with the John Keogh coached crew of Jessica Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre continued their unbeaten season having previously won events at World Cups II and III.
The World Championship final is scheduled to be held overnight on September 9.
